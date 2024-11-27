Air defense forces shot down 36 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 27, the Russian Federation released 89 drones over Ukraine. The defense forces destroyed 36 UAVs, 48 were lost in location, and another 5 returned to the territory of the occupiers.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the Russian Federation.

As of 09:00, air defenses shot down 36 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

48 UAVs were lost in location, presumably due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 5 UAVs left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus, Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

Private and multi-apartment buildings and property of citizens were damaged due to the fall of enemy UAV debris in the Kyiv region. Previously, there were no victims or victims.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack on November 27.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv

On the night of November 27, Russia once again tried to attack Kyiv with drones.

As noted, as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on Kyiv, the fall of UAV wreckage was recorded in Dniprovsk. In particular, the house was damaged. KMVA noted that we are talking about a non-residential infrastructure object.