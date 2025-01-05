On January 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully strike Russian invaders on the western outskirts of the city of Toretsk.

The defense of Toretsk continues

According to the DeepState monitoring project, as of January 5, the situation in the city is very chaotic.

The thing is that the Russian infantry is seeping deep into Toretsk and trying to hide and gain a foothold in the houses.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to seek out enemy forces and eliminate them.

This is not so easy to do due to the dense construction and the large number of Russian infantry.

DeepState released a video showing the process of defeating Russian soldiers on the outskirts of Toretsk:

By the way, on January 3, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Ievlev, reported that the situation in the Oryol direction, near Toretsk, is stable.

According to him, the defense strip has not moved in this direction for over 2 months.

The main reason is that the Russian army cannot sustain so many offensive actions.

There are four priority areas of attack for them - Kurakhivsky, Pokrovsky, Chasiv Yar and Toretsky. We had to sit in more or less well-prepared positions where we managed to contain the enemy, - explained Ievlev.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Launch New Offensive on Front

This became known on the morning of January 5. As it turned out, the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers started in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers have advanced from the side of Sudzha towards the village of Velykye Soldatske.

Russia immediately began to complain that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had gathered for a new offensive “6 brigades and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along the 38K-004 highway, and also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk region.”

Information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive was confirmed by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.