During the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost more than 38,000 soldiers.

Ukraine maintains buffer zone in Kursk region — Zelenskyy

This was announced in an evening address by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the Kursk operation, the enemy had already lost over 38,000 of its soldiers — in this direction alone, of which about 15,000 were irretrievably lost. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that the Russians have deployed strong units to the Kursk region. Soldiers from North Korea are also involved there.

It is important that the occupier cannot now direct all of this force towards our other directions, in particular towards the Donetsk region, in particular against Sumy, in particular towards the Kharkiv region or Zaporizhia. Share

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russians in the Kursk region in several directions

The armed forces launched offensive operations in the Kursk region on the night of January 5. In particular, there are reports of the advance of Ukrainian troops from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.

In particular, several Russian pro-war propaganda channels first wrote about the "beginning of a new offensive by Ukrainian military" in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.

Ukrainians have gathered 6 brigades for an attack and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along the 38K-004 route, and also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk region, Russian media report.

Later, this information was shared by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.