Zelenskyy announced the results of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in 5 months
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced the results of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in 5 months

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

During the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost more than 38,000 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces achieved significant success in the Kursk operation, resulting in over 38,000 losses for the Russian army.
  • Preserving the buffer zone in Kursk is crucial for Ukraine's security and to hinder Russian aggression in other directions.
  • President Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of the military offensive in Kursk to divert enemy forces and protect regions like Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia.

Ukraine maintains buffer zone in Kursk region — Zelenskyy

This was announced in an evening address by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the Kursk operation, the enemy had already lost over 38,000 of its soldiers — in this direction alone, of which about 15,000 were irretrievably lost.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that the Russians have deployed strong units to the Kursk region. Soldiers from North Korea are also involved there.

It is important that the occupier cannot now direct all of this force towards our other directions, in particular towards the Donetsk region, in particular against Sumy, in particular towards the Kharkiv region or Zaporizhia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russians in the Kursk region in several directions

The armed forces launched offensive operations in the Kursk region on the night of January 5. In particular, there are reports of the advance of Ukrainian troops from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.

In particular, several Russian pro-war propaganda channels first wrote about the "beginning of a new offensive by Ukrainian military" in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.

Ukrainians have gathered 6 brigades for an attack and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along the 38K-004 route, and also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk region, Russian media report.

Later, this information was shared by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"Kurshchyna, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves," wrote Andriy Yermak.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This happened for the first time. How the Kursk operation changed Russia's position
The Kursk operation had many positive results
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — what is known so far
The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — what is known so far

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?