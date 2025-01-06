During the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost more than 38,000 soldiers.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces achieved significant success in the Kursk operation, resulting in over 38,000 losses for the Russian army.
- Preserving the buffer zone in Kursk is crucial for Ukraine's security and to hinder Russian aggression in other directions.
- President Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of the military offensive in Kursk to divert enemy forces and protect regions like Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia.
Ukraine maintains buffer zone in Kursk region — Zelenskyy
This was announced in an evening address by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
He noted that the Russians have deployed strong units to the Kursk region. Soldiers from North Korea are also involved there.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russians in the Kursk region in several directions
The armed forces launched offensive operations in the Kursk region on the night of January 5. In particular, there are reports of the advance of Ukrainian troops from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.
In particular, several Russian pro-war propaganda channels first wrote about the "beginning of a new offensive by Ukrainian military" in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.
Ukrainians have gathered 6 brigades for an attack and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along the 38K-004 route, and also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk region, Russian media report.
Later, this information was shared by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.
