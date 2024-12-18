This happened for the first time. How the Kursk operation changed Russia's position

After the start of the Kursk operation by Ukrainian soldiers, the aggressor country Russia for the first time initiated communication with Kyiv regarding prisoner exchanges.

The Kursk operation had many positive results

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, made a statement on this occasion.

He drew attention to the fact that over the past two years and in the first half of 2024, communication was always initiated by Kyiv, not Moscow.

But this year, the Russian side personally took the initiative to communicate for the first time. This was the beginning of the military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. Therefore, in my opinion, the Kursk operation added as many positive arguments for Ukraine as possible. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada

Despite this, Lubinets emphasized that the Russian authorities do not stop waging a hybrid war against Ukraine, and he directly experiences this in his work as an ombudsman.

How Zelensky assesses the success of the Kursk operation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Kursk operation significantly helped and continues to help Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and provided Ukrainian soldiers with one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund.

According to him, this is a very important stage of the war.

What has helped significantly and continues to help our country. Ukrainians have proven that they can force a war on Russia. And with sufficient support from partners, we will be able to put pressure on Russia in exactly the way we need to, so that Russia feels that war will not bring them anything. And, of course, I want to thank all our guys — every unit, who are doing everything to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that it was the Kursk operation that made one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainians from captivity.