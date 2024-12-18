This happened for the first time. How the Kursk operation changed Russia's position

After the start of the Kursk operation by Ukrainian soldiers, the aggressor country Russia for the first time initiated communication with Kyiv regarding prisoner exchanges.
- The Kursk operation is a very important stage of the war against the Russian Federation.
- It was she who made one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainian soldiers.
The Kursk operation had many positive results
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, made a statement on this occasion.
He drew attention to the fact that over the past two years and in the first half of 2024, communication was always initiated by Kyiv, not Moscow.
Despite this, Lubinets emphasized that the Russian authorities do not stop waging a hybrid war against Ukraine, and he directly experiences this in his work as an ombudsman.
How Zelensky assesses the success of the Kursk operation
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Kursk operation significantly helped and continues to help Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and provided Ukrainian soldiers with one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund.
According to him, this is a very important stage of the war.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that it was the Kursk operation that made one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainians from captivity.
