Will Trump be able to stop the war within 24 hours — WP forecast
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

As The Washington Post notes, Donald Trump is returning to power at a time when the situation on the international stage has become even more dangerous. Against this background, it will be almost impossible to implement his ambitious plans, including regarding Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • It is extremely unlikely that Trump will stop Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours.
  • The new US president may reconsider relations with NATO.
  • Trump's attempts to contain Russia by resuming personal diplomacy could be a difficult task because of Putin's long-term goals.

Journalists point out that Donald Trump will face many challenges.

Russia's war against Ukraine

The editorial team believes that it is likely that the future US president will immediately find himself under pressure in the process of finding an operational solution.

His promises to "make peace in one day" arouse skepticism, especially against the backdrop of Russia's maximalist demands.

Journalists suggest that Trump's famous promise to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours is unrealistic.

Relations with NATO

The Republican leader, who has criticized European NATO members for a lack of funding, will now face a more cautious attitude from allies.

According to the editorial board, his second term raises concerns about possible changes in US policy towards the alliance.

Containing Russia

There is a high probability that the new US president may try to resume personal diplomacy with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

However, this task will not be very easy, as the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is currently focused on the long-term goals of restoring Russia's positions.

Moreover, it is no secret that Putin has become less accommodating against the backdrop of the local successes of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

Relations with China and North Korea

According to journalists, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un, who already have experience interacting with Trump, may create new challenges, given geopolitical tensions.

There is a sense among foreign policy analysts that Trump is approaching his second term better equipped to execute on his foreign policy positions, to improve his ability to shape world events, but perhaps with less room for hubris.

