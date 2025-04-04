The EU is preparing large fines against X Mask's social network

European Union regulators are preparing large fines against Elon Musk's X platform for violating the law on combating illegal content and disinformation.

Social network X will be subject to EU sanctions

It is noted that the punishment of one of US President Donald Trump's closest advisers is likely to increase tensions between the EU and Washington.

According to the publication's sources, the penalties will include a fine that could exceed $1 billion and a requirement to make changes to the platform.

They are expected to be announced this summer and will be the first under a new EU law designed to force social media companies to monitor their services.

European authorities are weighing how large a fine to impose on Company X, given the risks of further confrontation with Trump amid broader transatlantic disputes over trade, tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

European regulators reportedly slowed down their investigation into X after Trump took office to assess the potential consequences. However, recently, as trade tensions with the United States have escalated, the EU has decided not to delay.

Amid Trump's imposition of new tariffs, EU officials said their investigation into X was moving forward regardless of tariff negotiations.

The investigation began in 2023, and regulators last year made a preliminary ruling that social network X had violated the law.

Officials in Brussels expect Musk, who has criticized European policies as a form of censorship, to fight any regulation of the social network.

The publication suggests that European technology regulations may have played a role in the size of the tariffs Trump announced this week against the European Union. In February, the White House issued a memorandum warning that the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act were being scrutinized for unfair targeting of American companies.

The European Commission said on January 17 that it was expanding its investigation into whether the social network X, led by Elon Musk, violated EU rules on content moderation.

US President Donald Trump officially announced the introduction of massive tariffs against the United States' trading partners on April 2, which he called America's "Liberation Day."