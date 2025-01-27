DIU denied Budanov's alleged statement about "threatening processes for Ukraine"
DIU denied Budanov's alleged statement about "threatening processes for Ukraine"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Читати українською

Information about the alleged statement by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, regarding the threat to the existence of Ukraine in the absence of "serious negotiations" by the summer is not true.

Points of attention

  • GUR refuted the false statement of the head of intelligence Budanov about the threat to Ukraine
  • Call to the media not to spread unverified information regarding national security
  • Disclosure of classified information harms national security and can be used by the enemy
  • Ukraine continues its armed struggle for independence in the war with Russia

The GUR denies that Budanov spoke about the danger to the existence of Ukraine

Intelligence categorically denied this information, emphasizing that it is not true.

"We urge the media not to spread rumors, unverified and unofficially confirmed information, especially on issues related to national security. Individual political figures may manipulate such messages in their own interests, using journalists," the department noted.

The GUR also reminded that the disclosure of information from meetings marked "secret" and with the participation of the military-political leadership of the state harms national security and can be used by the enemy.

"Ukraine continues its armed struggle for independence, the war with Russia continues. The information front is of critical importance, and in conditions of martial law, it is necessary to be careful about the spread of rumors," the intelligence service concluded.

What preceded this?

On January 27, information appeared in the media that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, during a closed meeting of people's deputies and representatives of the Defense Forces, allegedly stated a threat to the existence of Ukraine if "serious negotiations" were not held by the summer.

