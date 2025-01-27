DIU denied Budanov's alleged statement about "threatening processes for Ukraine"

Information about the alleged statement by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, regarding the threat to the existence of Ukraine in the absence of "serious negotiations" by the summer is not true.
Points of attention
- GUR refuted the false statement of the head of intelligence Budanov about the threat to Ukraine
- Call to the media not to spread unverified information regarding national security
- Disclosure of classified information harms national security and can be used by the enemy
- Ukraine continues its armed struggle for independence in the war with Russia
The GUR denies that Budanov spoke about the danger to the existence of Ukraine
Intelligence categorically denied this information, emphasizing that it is not true.
The GUR also reminded that the disclosure of information from meetings marked "secret" and with the participation of the military-political leadership of the state harms national security and can be used by the enemy.
What preceded this?
On January 27, information appeared in the media that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, during a closed meeting of people's deputies and representatives of the Defense Forces, allegedly stated a threat to the existence of Ukraine if "serious negotiations" were not held by the summer.
