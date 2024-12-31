The Russians' use of fiber optic FPV drones is a big problem that needs to be addressed next year.
Budanov announced work on solving the problem of the latest Russian drones
This was announced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the capabilities of advanced Ukrainian drones
A statement on this occasion was made by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to him, currently Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles can hit enemy targets at a distance of up to 2 thousand kilometers.
From what we can tell, it's no longer a secret that Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles can hypothetically operate up to two thousand kilometers. In most other cases, we neither confirm nor deny. I can only say that there are reasons for the explosions there.
Against this background, it is worth recalling that on November 6, Ukrainian drones struck the naval base of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy. This was another successful DIU operation.
