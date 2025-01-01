Newly elected US President Donald Trump may realize in six months that trying to negotiate with Russia is a waste of time, noted Mykhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network platform.
Points of attention
- Trump may realize that negotiations with Russia are a futile waste of time due to the active policy of Russian troops at the front.
- An important aspect of the development of the situation is the opportunity to demonstrate victory on the battlefield, which will strengthen Putin's position.
- Trump could use his trump card to stop the war by imposing sanctions on Russian oil, which would make continuing the conflict unprofitable for Russia.
- It is predicted that a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow in 2025 could be disastrous if Trump and the EU do not continue to support Ukraine.
Trump will gradually realize that negotiations with the Russians are a futile waste of time
As noted by the director of the New Geopolitics Research Network platform, Mykhailo Samus, now the Russian military will throw all their resources at the front, although there are still many of these resources.
At the same time, in his opinion, the Russians will continue to maintain their offensive pace.
He recalled the talks in Minsk in February 2015, where the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia held hours-long negotiations because Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was waiting for Debaltseve to be cut off to show a military victory.
According to the expert, this window of opportunity for the Russians is closing, but Putin will try his best to demonstrate that he continues to win on the battlefield, and this "will be one of the important aspects of the development of the situation in 2025."
Trump knows how to stop Putin
The forecast was made by Cory Shake, senior fellow and director of foreign and defense policy research at the American Enterprise Institute.
In his opinion, a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow in 2025 will be catastrophic only if Trump and European allies stop assisting Ukraine.
However, the expert believes that the new US president will still use his powerful trump card to stop the war.
