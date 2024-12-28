Zelensky saved Trump. How the new US president feels about the Ukrainian leader

After numerous high-profile statements by future White House President Donald Trump about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, most people have the impression that the relationship between them is extremely tense. Political commentator Mark Thiessen decided to dispel this myth.

Trump knows that Zelensky saved him

According to Mark Thiessen, during a recent meeting with the Ukrainian leader, the Republican leader made it clear that he not only likes Volodymyr Zelensky, but also emphasized that the Ukrainian president saved him during the first impeachment.

He was steel,” Trump said, standing with Zelensky at Trump Tower on Sept. 27. “He said, ‘President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.’ He said it loud and clear. And the impeachment hoax died right in front of our eyes. … He was just steel. He gave a very honest, straight answer, and that really put an end to the impeachment hoax. And I appreciated that. Share

According to the political commentator, the fact that Zelensky stood up for Trump amid the threat of impeachment is not the only reason why the Republican leader respects the Ukrainian president.

Mark Thiessen points out that de facto these two politicians have much more in common than it seems at first glance.

Zelensky is the Ukrainian Trump

We cannot ignore the fact that Trump, like Zelensky, is a political outsider, a TV star who built a multi-million dollar media empire before becoming president.

Moreover, they were not afraid and gave up lucrative careers to try to change the situation in their country.

Like Trump, Zelensky targeted the “deep state.” He decided to enter politics because he believed that Ukraine’s political class was hopelessly corrupt and that only an outsider could root out corruption and make his country great again. Share

What is also important to understand is that Trump and Zelensky are the only two presidents since World War II to have launched military strikes on Russian territory.