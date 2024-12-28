After numerous high-profile statements by future White House President Donald Trump about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, most people have the impression that the relationship between them is extremely tense. Political commentator Mark Thiessen decided to dispel this myth.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy saved Donald Trump amid the threat of impeachment.
- Both policies have a lot in common.
- Trump and Zelensky are the only two presidents since World War II to have launched military strikes on Russian territory.
Trump knows that Zelensky saved him
According to Mark Thiessen, during a recent meeting with the Ukrainian leader, the Republican leader made it clear that he not only likes Volodymyr Zelensky, but also emphasized that the Ukrainian president saved him during the first impeachment.
According to the political commentator, the fact that Zelensky stood up for Trump amid the threat of impeachment is not the only reason why the Republican leader respects the Ukrainian president.
Mark Thiessen points out that de facto these two politicians have much more in common than it seems at first glance.
Zelensky is the Ukrainian Trump
We cannot ignore the fact that Trump, like Zelensky, is a political outsider, a TV star who built a multi-million dollar media empire before becoming president.
Moreover, they were not afraid and gave up lucrative careers to try to change the situation in their country.
What is also important to understand is that Trump and Zelensky are the only two presidents since World War II to have launched military strikes on Russian territory.
Recall that 6 years ago, Trump launched a cyberattack against the Russian Internet Research Agency, which is an act of war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-