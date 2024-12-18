Trump advisor confident in Ukraine and Russia's readiness for peace talks

Ukraine and the Russian Federation are reportedly ready to hold negotiations, future US special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said on Fox News.
Kellogg is ready to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table with Russia
Kellogg was asked: "It seems that both sides of the war are close to exhaustion, is this not the moment for peace negotiations?"
He noted that the current situation is characterized by a war of attrition, where the ratio of losses between Ukraine and Russia is approximately 1 to 5.
After a thousand days of war, with 350,000 or 400,000 Russian deaths and 150,000 Ukrainian deaths or something like that, both sides are saying, “Maybe it’s time to retreat.”
Kellogg said he believed that Trump would be the one to end the war.
Great to be with @Varneyco @FoxBusiness this morning. After 1000 days of war between UKR and RU, the largest and longest since World War II, it is time for it to end. I believe a President Trump will deliver on that promise he made to America and the World. pic.twitter.com/KPML657A1j— Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) December 18, 2024
Possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Recently, the West has begun to raise questions about possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This has become particularly relevant after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America.
Trump himself supports the idea of an early cessation of hostilities and a transition to dialogue. He believes that Ukrainian President Zelensky is committed to reaching a peace agreement with Russia.
