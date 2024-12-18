Trump advisor confident in Ukraine and Russia's readiness for peace talks
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump advisor confident in Ukraine and Russia's readiness for peace talks

Kellogg
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

Ukraine and the Russian Federation are reportedly ready to hold negotiations, future US special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said on Fox News.

Points of attention

  • Trump's advisor Keith Kellogg expresses confidence in Ukraine and Russia's readiness for peace talks, signaling a potential breakthrough in the conflict.
  • The possibility of negotiations gains relevance following Trump's victory and growing support for an end to hostilities in the region.
  • Keith Kellogg highlights the war of attrition between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the toll it has taken on both sides and the readiness for a resolution.
  • The Western world, including Trump and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, shows support for peace talks, hinting at a possible shift towards dialogue and an early cessation of hostilities.
  • President Trump's belief in Ukrainian leader Zelensky's commitment to a peace agreement with Russia adds momentum to the prospect of negotiations between the two nations.

Kellogg is ready to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table with Russia

Kellogg was asked: "It seems that both sides of the war are close to exhaustion, is this not the moment for peace negotiations?"

Absolutely, I think both sides are ready. Imagine a cage fight. Both fighters are ready to surrender. You need a referee to break them up. And I think President Trump can do that.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Trump advisor

He noted that the current situation is characterized by a war of attrition, where the ratio of losses between Ukraine and Russia is approximately 1 to 5.

After a thousand days of war, with 350,000 or 400,000 Russian deaths and 150,000 Ukrainian deaths or something like that, both sides are saying, “Maybe it’s time to retreat.”

Kellogg said he believed that Trump would be the one to end the war.

Possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Recently, the West has begun to raise questions about possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This has become particularly relevant after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also recently stated that there is a possibility of peace talks between the parties starting this winter.

Trump himself supports the idea of an early cessation of hostilities and a transition to dialogue. He believes that Ukrainian President Zelensky is committed to reaching a peace agreement with Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump held another secret negotiation regarding Ukraine
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will the peace negotiations on the end of the war begin — Tusk's forecast
Tusk hints at the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine, its allies and the Russian Federation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team begins talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump is already working to end the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?