Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the systems of one of the largest mobile and Internet operators in the Russian Federation, which is involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine — the company “MegaFon” came under attack. This was reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in the DIU.
- A powerful cyberattack by the DIU led to serious problems with communication and network access in the aggressor country.
- Cyber experts have complicated the work not only of MegaFon, but also of other communication providers and Internet services.
- Russian propagandists have publicly acknowledged the effectiveness of the new DIU cyberattack.
As reported by Online.UA insiders in military intelligence, as a result of the attack on January 24, MegaFon customers had serious problems with communication, as well as access to the network.
It is worth noting that Russian propagandists have nevertheless acknowledged the real cause of the problems with communication and access to the network.
They stated that it was a “resultant carpet DDoS attack on MegaFon.”
However, the MegaFon press service continued to lie, saying that their network was supposedly working “normally,” but “possible access problems occur for reasons beyond our control.”
It is worth noting that Ukrainian intelligence officers also continue to actively destroy enemy forces directly on the battlefield.
It recently became known that GUR fighters successfully destroyed important Russian satellite equipment in the Kursk region — we are talking about devices for the Yamal satellites.
This happened in the Tyotkino region of Russia.
In addition, it is noted that a shelter with enemy personnel was also hit by fire.
