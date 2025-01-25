DIU caused a large-scale internet outage in Russia

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the systems of one of the largest mobile and Internet operators in the Russian Federation, which is involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine — the company “MegaFon” came under attack. This was reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in the DIU.

DIU has launched a powerful cyberattack on Russia

As reported by Online.UA insiders in military intelligence, as a result of the attack on January 24, MegaFon customers had serious problems with communication, as well as access to the network.

Since yesterday morning, residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and many central regions of the Russian Federation have begun to complain about disruptions in mobile communications, the Internet, as well as poor performance of many mobile services and applications. Within a few hours, Roskomnadzor confirmed a "failure in the infrastructure of MegaFon."

It is worth noting that Russian propagandists have nevertheless acknowledged the real cause of the problems with communication and access to the network.

They stated that it was a “resultant carpet DDoS attack on MegaFon.”

However, the MegaFon press service continued to lie, saying that their network was supposedly working “normally,” but “possible access problems occur for reasons beyond our control.”

The successful "carpet attack" disrupted the work of not only MegaFon, but also communication and Internet operators Yota and NetByNet, and temporarily deprived Russians of access to Internet resources and services, such as Steam, Twitch, and Discord, which are actively used by the Russian army and enemy special services for aggression against Ukraine, Online.UA sources in the DIU emphasize.

DIU destroyed the occupiers' satellite equipment in Kurshchyna

It is worth noting that Ukrainian intelligence officers also continue to actively destroy enemy forces directly on the battlefield.

It recently became known that GUR fighters successfully destroyed important Russian satellite equipment in the Kursk region — we are talking about devices for the Yamal satellites.

This happened in the Tyotkino region of Russia.

According to intelligence reports, Russian devices for using the capabilities of the Yamal-401, Yamal-402, and Yamal-300K satellites, which operate in the Ka-band, were destroyed using FPV drones.

In addition, it is noted that a shelter with enemy personnel was also hit by fire.