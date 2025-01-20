DIU destroyed a Russian army locomotive in St. Petersburg — video

A 3M62U locomotive was destroyed in St. Petersburg, Russia, the other day. It was used to provide logistics for the Russian occupation army.

What is known about the destruction of a Russian army locomotive in St. Petersburg?

According to the GUR, the locomotive was destroyed on January 18, 2025 on the territory of the Ruchy tram depot in St. Petersburg.

It was used to transport weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to the Russian occupation forces.

According to preliminary information, the locomotive control system was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

The locomotive, which transported Russian weapons and equipment by rail, is not subject to restoration, the GUR noted.

GUR destroyed the facilities of the occupier operator "Phoenix" in the Donetsk region

As noted, four telecommunications equipment facilities of the Phoenix operator, which are used by Russian troops, were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

A fire broke out in cellular communication equipment in the Leningrad Region, causing damage to it.

Also in the Yaroslavl region, three railway relay cabinets that provided rail traffic control were destroyed by fire.