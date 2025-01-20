A 3M62U locomotive was destroyed in St. Petersburg, Russia, the other day. It was used to provide logistics for the Russian occupation army.
Points of attention
- A Russian Army locomotive was destroyed by a power steering system in St. Petersburg due to a fire that made it impossible to restore the control system.
- The operation to destroy the locomotive is an important component of the ongoing fight against Russian aggression.
- In the Donetsk, Leningrad, and Yaroslavl regions, facilities used by Russian troops were also destroyed.
- A fire in cellular communications equipment and the destruction of railway relay cabinets by fire disrupted the logistics and communications of the occupation army.
- The actions of the GUR are aimed at stopping support for military actions by the Russian occupiers in various regions of Ukraine.
What is known about the destruction of a Russian army locomotive in St. Petersburg?
According to the GUR, the locomotive was destroyed on January 18, 2025 on the territory of the Ruchy tram depot in St. Petersburg.
It was used to transport weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to the Russian occupation forces.
According to preliminary information, the locomotive control system was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.
GUR destroyed the facilities of the occupier operator "Phoenix" in the Donetsk region
As noted, four telecommunications equipment facilities of the Phoenix operator, which are used by Russian troops, were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
A fire broke out in cellular communication equipment in the Leningrad Region, causing damage to it.
Also in the Yaroslavl region, three railway relay cabinets that provided rail traffic control were destroyed by fire.
