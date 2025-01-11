Watch: DIU special forces liquidated a group of Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian intelligence snipers eliminated a group of Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The soldiers were operating behind enemy lines.

DIU snipers destroyed a group of invaders near Pokrovsk

The video captures the results of a successful ambush on Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk region.

Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense eliminated a group of invaders with sniper fire.

Combat operations behind enemy lines aimed at destroying the invaders and cutting off their logistical routes continue. Share

Battles for Pokrovsk

The Pokrovsky direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front. Active fighting has been going on there for more than half a year. The Russians continue to advance to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk area stopped 72 enemy assault and offensive actions.

The defense forces emphasize that the Russians do not want to get involved in urban fighting in Pokrovsk. Therefore, the occupiers are trying to interrupt the communications and logistical chains of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.