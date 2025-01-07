GUR fighters destroyed Russian electronic warfare system "Field-21" — video

Ukrainian military personnel used an FPV drone to destroy the Russian electronic warfare (EW) complex "Field-21" and also disrupted the enemy's logistics.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military personnel used an FPV drone to destroy the Russian Pole-21 electronic warfare system, causing significant losses to the enemy.
- The Pole-21 electronic warfare system is used by the Russian army to counter Ukrainian drones and protect its own facilities, but was successfully destroyed by the Ukrainian military.
- The destruction of the Pole-21 electronic warfare system is an important step in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and limiting the capabilities of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction.
- In December, Ukrainian drones attacked over 54,000 enemy targets, overcoming defense systems and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces use drones effectively to bomb enemy targets and conduct sabotage operations that hinder Russian aggression.
How the GUR managed to destroy the Russian electronic warfare system "Field-21"
As reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, special forces successfully struck the vehicles and electronic warfare equipment of the occupiers, in particular the modern "Field-21" complex.
The Pole-21 electronic warfare system is a modern electronic warfare system designed to jam signals from satellite navigation systems such as GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, and others.
The Russian army actively uses "Field-21" in the occupied territories to counter Ukrainian drones and missiles and protect its own military facilities from detection and guidance of high-precision weapons.
The destruction of this complex is a significant blow to the capabilities of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction.
Ukraine's defense forces attacked more than 54,000 Russian targets with drones in December
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the performance and survivability of Ukrainian drones have increased significantly. The leaders are the UAV regiment under the command of Major Robert Brovdy.
More than 54 thousand enemy targets were hit.
49% of targets were destroyed by kamikaze drones.
The best results were shown by the unmanned systems units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade, and 3rd Assault.
By the way, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also bombed ammunition factories using kamikaze drones, fired missiles, and sabotaged Russian railways transporting fuel.
On December 22, dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, the second major strike on the facility this month. While Russia claimed to have shot down 20 drones, footage on social media showed the Steel Horse storage facility on fire.
Last year, Ukraine damaged factories in Tatarstan, which is located more than 750 miles from the border, and St. Petersburg.
