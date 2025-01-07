GUR fighters destroyed Russian electronic warfare system "Field-21" — video

Ukrainian military personnel used an FPV drone to destroy the Russian electronic warfare (EW) complex "Field-21" and also disrupted the enemy's logistics.

How the GUR managed to destroy the Russian electronic warfare system "Field-21"

As reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, special forces successfully struck the vehicles and electronic warfare equipment of the occupiers, in particular the modern "Field-21" complex.

The video shows the effective work of FPV drone operators of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR in the Donetsk direction, the report noted. Share

The Pole-21 electronic warfare system is a modern electronic warfare system designed to jam signals from satellite navigation systems such as GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, and others.

The Russian army actively uses "Field-21" in the occupied territories to counter Ukrainian drones and missiles and protect its own military facilities from detection and guidance of high-precision weapons.

The destruction of this complex is a significant blow to the capabilities of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction.

Ukraine's defense forces attacked more than 54,000 Russian targets with drones in December

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the performance and survivability of Ukrainian drones have increased significantly. The leaders are the UAV regiment under the command of Major Robert Brovdy.

More than 54 thousand enemy targets were hit.

49% of targets were destroyed by kamikaze drones.

The best results were shown by the unmanned systems units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade, and 3rd Assault.

By the way, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also bombed ammunition factories using kamikaze drones, fired missiles, and sabotaged Russian railways transporting fuel.

On December 22, dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, the second major strike on the facility this month. While Russia claimed to have shot down 20 drones, footage on social media showed the Steel Horse storage facility on fire.

Last year, Ukraine damaged factories in Tatarstan, which is located more than 750 miles from the border, and St. Petersburg.