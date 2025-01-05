GUR liquidated the chief of staff of the "Storm-Ossetia" battalion — video

Ukrainian intelligence officers have eliminated the chief of staff of the "Storm.Osetia" battalion in the Zaporizhia region. This is an assault unit that is part of the 429th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Army.

War criminal Serhiy Melnikov eliminated in Zaporizhia region

According to the GUR, on December 29, 2024, on the Vasylivka-Tokmak highway in the Zaporizhia region, fighters of the FPV active operations unit "Kraken" conducted an operation during which they eliminated Serhiy Melnikov (call sign "Kama") and his driver.

The scouts received operational information about the route and schedule of the movement of the chief of staff of the occupation battalion in the temporarily occupied territory. Based on this data, an FPV ambush was planned. Share

First, aerial reconnaissance forces forced the driver of the UAZ Patriot, in which Melnikov was, to change the route. As a result of the maneuver, the car flew into a ditch.

After that, the enemy transport was hit by a kamikaze drone, which hit the windshield.

The GUR confirmed that as a result of the operation, both occupiers were destroyed.

War criminal Nagaiko blown up in Russia

Intelligence reported that on January 3, an explosion occurred in the settlement of Shuya, Ivanovo Region, Russia, as a result of which the commander of the battery of the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Captain Nagaiko, was in critical condition.

According to the GUR, Nagaiko directly participated in the full-scale war against Ukraine. Moreover, he was involved in strikes with Iskander ballistic missiles on civilian and military facilities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In particular, Nagayka's unit committed a war crime in the village of Groza, Kup'yansky district — on October 5, 2023, it launched a missile strike on a cafe during a memorial service. 59 Ukrainian civilians died then, among them an eight-year-old boy. Share

As a result of the explosion that occurred in his military unit, Nagaiko received multiple shrapnel wounds, including to the brain, which required a trepanation of his skull.