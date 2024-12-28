According to the General Staff, 162 clashes with the Russian occupation army took place at the front during the day. The defense forces eliminated 1,690 Russian invaders.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers made 2 unsuccessful attempts to storm the Vovchansk area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation near Petropavlivka and Lozova.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attempted to attack 20 times in the areas of Pershotravneve, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Terni, Torske, Zarechne, Dibrova, and in the Serebryansk forest.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 4 times near Bilogorivka and in the direction of Viymka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, Ukrainian military repelled 10 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Diliivka.

In the direction of Pokrovske, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 52 attacks by Russian occupiers near Myrolyubivka, Promyen, Vozdvizhenka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novy Trud, Shevchenko, Novoelizavetivka, Novovasylivka, and Vovkovy.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, 18 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were repelled in the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovyanka, Dachny, and Kurakhovo itself.

The enemy carried out 17 assaults on our positions near Konstantinopolske, Rozlyv, Novy Komar, and Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhia region, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Bilogirya.

On the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military three times.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy attacks.

What is known about current and total enemy losses?

personnel — about 784,200 (+1,690) people,

tanks — 9 thousand 651 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19 thousand 970 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 21,408 (+29) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 32 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21 thousand 13 (+14),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 3 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32 thousand 328 (+66) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 668 (+0)