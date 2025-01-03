According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has eliminated another 1,080 soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What's happening at the front?

It is noted that 138 clashes took place on the front during the day.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers twice unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vovchansk area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy conducted 4 failed attacks near Zapadne, Dvorichnaya, and Kruglyakivka.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out 16 unsuccessful attacks near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terni, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansk Forest.

In the direction of Siversk, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault attempt in the area of Bilogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 4 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, 6 attacks by Russian occupiers were stopped near Toretsk itself, New York, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovska, the forces of defense stopped 38 attempts to attack the invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone, and Novovasylivka.

27 enemy attacks were repelled in the direction of Kurakhovo, near the settlements of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, and, in fact, Kurakhovo itself.

The enemy made 24 failed assault attempts in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Velyka Novoselka and in the direction of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, and Novoselka.

In the Zaporizhia region, 2 enemy attacks were repelled near Novoandreyevka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 attacks by Russian occupiers.

Ten clashes were recorded in Kursk region during the day. The enemy carried out six air strikes, using nine guided bombs.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 793,250 (+1,080) people were eliminated;

tanks — 9,677 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,070 (+14) units;

artillery systems — 21,555 (+3) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 257 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,032 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 330 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,249 (+49) units;

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 3 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,770 (+41) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 675 units.