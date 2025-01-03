Russian invaders destroyed some positions of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

On December 2, the Russian army did not stop active assault operations in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. In some areas, the enemy was able to destroy the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.
- Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling attacks by Russian occupiers in various directions.
What is happening in the Kharkiv region?
The Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Khortytsia" shared new details about the development of the situation on the battlefield.
Ukrainian defenders draw attention to the fact that the Russian army conducted assault operations in Vovchansk — in the Kharkiv direction and in the area of Zagryzove, Dvorichnaya and Kruglyakivka — in the Kupyansk direction.
Khortytsia officially confirmed that as a result of the fire, some positions of Ukrainian troops were destroyed.
What else is known about the situation at the front?
According to the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers vainly attacked the positions of the defense forces in the direction of Nadiya, Terni, Lozova, in Makiivka, and in the Serebryansk forest.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance in Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Stupochok, and in the Toretsk direction, it stormed our fortifications in the direction of Shcherbinivka and in Toretsk.
It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not give the enemy any chance to realize their numerical superiority and develop an offensive in the Pokrov direction.
In addition, it is noted that assault groups of the Russian army carried out offensive operations in the areas of Vremivka, Novoselka and Konstantinopolske — in the Vremivka direction. Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles, and the attack was thwarted.
