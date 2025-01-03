Russian invaders destroyed some positions of the AFU in the Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian invaders destroyed some positions of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

OSTG "Khortytsya"
tank
Читати українською

On December 2, the Russian army did not stop active assault operations in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. In some areas, the enemy was able to destroy the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.
  • Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling attacks by Russian occupiers in various directions.

What is happening in the Kharkiv region?

The Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Khortytsia" shared new details about the development of the situation on the battlefield.

Ukrainian defenders draw attention to the fact that the Russian army conducted assault operations in Vovchansk — in the Kharkiv direction and in the area of Zagryzove, Dvorichnaya and Kruglyakivka — in the Kupyansk direction.

Khortytsia officially confirmed that as a result of the fire, some positions of Ukrainian troops were destroyed.

Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation, the group said in an official statement.

Photo: screenshot

What else is known about the situation at the front?

According to the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers vainly attacked the positions of the defense forces in the direction of Nadiya, Terni, Lozova, in Makiivka, and in the Serebryansk forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance in Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Stupochok, and in the Toretsk direction, it stormed our fortifications in the direction of Shcherbinivka and in Toretsk.

It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not give the enemy any chance to realize their numerical superiority and develop an offensive in the Pokrov direction.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy actively carried out assault operations in the urban development of Kurakhiv and advanced in the direction of Yantarny and Dachny: the attacks were repelled. The enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks.

In addition, it is noted that assault groups of the Russian army carried out offensive operations in the areas of Vremivka, Novoselka and Konstantinopolske — in the Vremivka direction. Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles, and the attack was thwarted.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on January 3 — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named Ukraine's powerful trump card and Putin's tactical mistake
Zelensky explained the importance of the Kursk operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 93 UAVs. How the air defense worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?