Watch: the results of the combat work of the “Wings” unit were shown in the DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the results of the combat work of the “Wings” unit were shown in the DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Wings
Читати українською

The "Wings" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine dealt a devastating blow to enemy positions. The fighters destroyed dozens of units of Russian equipment and positions of the invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ‘Wings’ unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showcased remarkable combat effectiveness by destroying dozens of units of Russian equipment and enemy positions.
  • Ukrainian military intelligence officers utilized FPV drones to target and eliminate various enemy assets, including armored vehicles, fuel depots, and communication equipment.
  • Special forces from the ‘Group 13’ unit conducted a successful operation near Crimea, where Ukrainian drones equipped with missiles destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, resulting in the elimination of the crews.
  • The combat footage reveals the devastating impact of the ‘Wings’ unit’s persistent and skillful actions, showcasing their effectiveness in neutralizing Russian assets and positions.
  • The GUR’s use of advanced technology and strategic operations highlights Ukraine’s capability to counter enemy forces and defend against aggressors.

The DIU unit “Wings” effectively destroys enemies

As intelligence reported, the video shows the results of the persistent and skillful combat work of the "Wings" unit.

For attacks against the enemy, Ukrainian military intelligence officers used aircraft-type FPV drones — Darts.

Under the devastating fire strikes of the scouts, the enemy found themselves:

  • light and heavy armored vehicles;

  • fuel and lubricants warehouses;

  • road transport;

  • repeaters and communication equipment;

  • electronic warfare equipment;

  • transformers;

  • shelter of Russian occupiers.

Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian helicopters in Crimea

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 31, special forces from the "Group 13" unit conducted a successful operation near temporarily occupied Crimea.

Using Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles, they destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.

According to preliminary information, the crews of both sides were eliminated.

The GUR also reported that another Russian helicopter was damaged and was able to land in a damaged condition.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU destroyed the facilities of the "Phoenix" communications operator of the Russian army in the Donetsk region — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU destroyed the facilities of the "Phoenix" communications operator of the Russian army in the Donetsk region — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time in the world. GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a naval drone — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
For the first time in the world. GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a naval drone — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Benefactors presented the unique Hazard drone and HMMWV vehicle to the DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?