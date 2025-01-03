The "Wings" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine dealt a devastating blow to enemy positions. The fighters destroyed dozens of units of Russian equipment and positions of the invaders.
Points of attention
- The ‘Wings’ unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showcased remarkable combat effectiveness by destroying dozens of units of Russian equipment and enemy positions.
- Ukrainian military intelligence officers utilized FPV drones to target and eliminate various enemy assets, including armored vehicles, fuel depots, and communication equipment.
- Special forces from the ‘Group 13’ unit conducted a successful operation near Crimea, where Ukrainian drones equipped with missiles destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, resulting in the elimination of the crews.
- The combat footage reveals the devastating impact of the ‘Wings’ unit’s persistent and skillful actions, showcasing their effectiveness in neutralizing Russian assets and positions.
- The GUR’s use of advanced technology and strategic operations highlights Ukraine’s capability to counter enemy forces and defend against aggressors.
The DIU unit “Wings” effectively destroys enemies
As intelligence reported, the video shows the results of the persistent and skillful combat work of the "Wings" unit.
For attacks against the enemy, Ukrainian military intelligence officers used aircraft-type FPV drones — Darts.
Under the devastating fire strikes of the scouts, the enemy found themselves:
light and heavy armored vehicles;
fuel and lubricants warehouses;
road transport;
repeaters and communication equipment;
electronic warfare equipment;
transformers;
shelter of Russian occupiers.
Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian helicopters in Crimea
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 31, special forces from the "Group 13" unit conducted a successful operation near temporarily occupied Crimea.
Using Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles, they destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.
According to preliminary information, the crews of both sides were eliminated.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-