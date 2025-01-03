Watch: the results of the combat work of the “Wings” unit were shown in the DIU

The "Wings" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine dealt a devastating blow to enemy positions. The fighters destroyed dozens of units of Russian equipment and positions of the invaders.

The DIU unit “Wings” effectively destroys enemies

As intelligence reported, the video shows the results of the persistent and skillful combat work of the "Wings" unit.

For attacks against the enemy, Ukrainian military intelligence officers used aircraft-type FPV drones — Darts.

Under the devastating fire strikes of the scouts, the enemy found themselves:

light and heavy armored vehicles;

fuel and lubricants warehouses;

road transport;

repeaters and communication equipment;

electronic warfare equipment;

transformers;

shelter of Russian occupiers.

Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian helicopters in Crimea

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 31, special forces from the "Group 13" unit conducted a successful operation near temporarily occupied Crimea.

Using Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles, they destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.

According to preliminary information, the crews of both sides were eliminated.