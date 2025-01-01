Ukrainian intelligence officers have received the latest Hazard drones from a charitable organization. They can be invisible to enemy electronic warfare equipment.

Benefactors presented the unique Hazard drone to the DIU

As noted in the DIU, the soldiers received the Hazard unmanned aerial vehicle and the HMMWV vehicle from the American charity organization Help Heroes of Ukraine.

Head of the DIU Kirill Budanov and Hazard

The GUR drew attention to the fact that the Hazard complex includes:

ten kamikaze drones;

starting equipment;

control panel.

According to intelligence, the drone's construction is made of composite materials, which allows it to remain invisible to enemy electronic warfare (EW) equipment. At the same time, the drone operates silently, which ensures maximum stealth.

Such drones can cover considerable distances and can be equipped with warheads of varying power to destroy enemy targets.

Metropolitan Epiphanius consecrated a medevac for the DIU

On November 26, in the courtyard of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine consecrated and presented a specialized ambulance for the needs of the medical service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, which was purchased with the assistance of benefactors.

The medical evacuation vehicle was provided to the scouts with the assistance of the military chaplaincy service of the GUR and the Open Eyes charity foundation. Share

Together with the Primate of the Autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church, chaplains Archpriests Kostyantyn Kholodov and Archpriest Volodymyr Romanyshyn and employees of the DIU medical service prayed.