How Russian military facilities burned in 2024 — epic video by DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia
The Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp increase in the number of fires on the territory of the aggressor state, especially at military facilities. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recalled how this happened in the Russian Federation this year.

Points of attention

  • Russian military facilities in various regions experienced a significant increase in fires following the invasion of Ukraine in 2024.
  • The wide geography of fires in Russia suggests the tactics of a thousand cuts, which are slowing down Russia's military operations.
  • Explosions and attacks occurred in notable cities like Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Krasnoyarsk, fueling the resistance movement against the Putin regime.
  • Recent incidents, including drone attacks on military bases and unrest in Bryansk, highlight the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The persistent fires and attacks on Russian military facilities indicate the continued challenges faced by the Putin regime amidst resistance movements and external threats.

How Russia burned in 2024

Intelligence noted that after the full-scale Russian invasion of the aggressor's territory this year, "strange" fires were recorded in Moscow, the Altai Territory, and Krasnoyarsk.

The wide geography of incidents in Russia in 2024 — from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Omsk, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk and the Altai Territory — indicates the tactics of a thousand cuts, which slows down the Russian military machine, forcing Muscovite leaders to spend resources on eliminating problems, but the fire does not go out — the resistance movement to the Putin regime continues to operate.

Explosions in Russia: what is known

On the night of December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the location of the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade in Lgov, Kursk region.

And on December 24, drones attacked the Millerovo airbase in the Rostov region. According to media reports, their targets may have been Su-25 attack aircraft.

Also, on the night of November 10, there was unrest in Bryansk, Russia. Explosions were heard in the city, and the Russians claimed that air defenses allegedly shot down drones. After the explosions, a fire broke out in Bryansk.

