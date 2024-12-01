A large-scale fire broke out at a factory in Yekaterinburg, Russia — video

In Yekaterinburg, Russia, there was a large-scale fire at the "Polystyrene-Bud" plant. The area of the fire reaches 1.5 thousand square meters.
What is known about the large-scale fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia
According to rosZMI, the fire engulfed the polystyrene production workshop. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk region, the area of the fire reaches 1.5 thousand square meters. 62 rescuers and 22 units of equipment are working at the scene.
The workshop is located near Koltsovo Airport, but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The network notes that foamed polyethylene, which is produced at similar enterprises, can be used for masking from thermal imagers, and other materials for the production of drone parts.
What happened in Bashkiria on November 26
In the evening of November 26, local residents heard loud explosions in the Republic of Bashkortostan, which is a subject of the Russian Federation.
This happened in the city of Salavat, which is located 1,200 km from the border of Ukraine.
Initially, the local media began to spread information that the refinery there was being attacked by unknown strike drones.
However, the ASTRA Telegram channel later published an alternative version of the events.
Thus, the administrators of the channel claim that in Salavat "Kukuruznyk" AN-2 flew into a closed area, where it was mistaken for a Ukrainian drone.
After that, the air raid siren was immediately turned on in the city, and the security of the Gazprom refinery opened fire on the Russian plane.
