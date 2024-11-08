DIU attacked the Saratov Refinery with drones — sources
DIU attacked the Saratov Refinery with drones — sources

DIU
Source:  online.ua

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the IOM is behind the drone attack on the Rosneft oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of November 8. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

Points of attention

  • The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the IOM is believed to be behind the drone attack on the Saratov Refinery in Russia.
  • Confirmed explosions and fire at the refinery were reported by local authorities and residents, with debris falling on the refinery's territory.
  • The governor attributed the fire to the Air Defense Forces' actions on UAVs, causing damage to oil processing units and fuel oil tanks.
  • The Saratov Refinery, part of Rosneft, was the target of the drone attack, leading to speculation and investigations into the incident.
  • Residents witnessed a fire in the refinery area following the UAV attack, while authorities worked to eliminate drones and manage the aftermath.

Units of the DIU inflicted fire damage on the Saratov Refinery

This night, the drones of the General Directorate of Intelligence flew to the Russian Saratov and hit the local oil refinery.

Information about numerous explosions in the Factory district of Saratov, where the refinery is located, was confirmed not only by residents on social networks, but also by local authorities. The governor of the Saratov region explained the explosions in the city as the work of the Air Defense Forces on UAVs. He confirmed that part of the "debris" fell on the territory of the oil refinery.

Local media confirm that the drones hit one of the plant's oil processing units, as well as fuel oil tanks.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the "Cracking" plant, is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company.

Drone attack on the Saratov Refinery: what is known

On the night of November 8, residents of Saratov reported a fire in the area of a local oil refinery after a UAV attack.

At the same time, some residents claim that the refinery's torch is burning. There is no confirmation of this information yet.

The governor reported that a UAV was eliminated over the territory of Saratov at night, and part of the debris fell in the industrial zone of Zavodsky district. The Saratov Refinery is located in this area.

