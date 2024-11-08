DIU attacked the Saratov Refinery with drones — sources

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the IOM is behind the drone attack on the Rosneft oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of November 8. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.
Units of the DIU inflicted fire damage on the Saratov Refinery
This night, the drones of the General Directorate of Intelligence flew to the Russian Saratov and hit the local oil refinery.
Local media confirm that the drones hit one of the plant's oil processing units, as well as fuel oil tanks.
The Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the "Cracking" plant, is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company.
Drone attack on the Saratov Refinery: what is known
On the night of November 8, residents of Saratov reported a fire in the area of a local oil refinery after a UAV attack.
At the same time, some residents claim that the refinery's torch is burning. There is no confirmation of this information yet.
