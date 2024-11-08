DIU attacked the Saratov Refinery with drones — sources

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the IOM is behind the drone attack on the Rosneft oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of November 8. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

Units of the DIU inflicted fire damage on the Saratov Refinery

This night, the drones of the General Directorate of Intelligence flew to the Russian Saratov and hit the local oil refinery.

Information about numerous explosions in the Factory district of Saratov, where the refinery is located, was confirmed not only by residents on social networks, but also by local authorities. The governor of the Saratov region explained the explosions in the city as the work of the Air Defense Forces on UAVs. He confirmed that part of the "debris" fell on the territory of the oil refinery. Share

Local media confirm that the drones hit one of the plant's oil processing units, as well as fuel oil tanks.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the "Cracking" plant, is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company.

Drone attack on the Saratov Refinery: what is known

At the same time, some residents claim that the refinery's torch is burning. There is no confirmation of this information yet.