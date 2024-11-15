According to foreign journalists, at least three Russian oil refineries were forced to stop processing or reduce production volumes.

What is happening with Russian refineries

As the journalists managed to find out, large-scale problems began due to huge losses against the background of export restrictions, rising oil prices and high credit costs.

First of all, we are talking about 3 Russian factories — Tuapsynskyi, Ilskyi and Novoshachtynskyi — they have suspended or reduced production volumes in recent times.

It is important to understand that the closure of oil refineries indicates serious problems in the Russian oil refining industry.

It's no secret that it has been targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks, Western sanctions against Russia that force oil refiners to sell fuel at a discount, and high interest rates.

Russia's state budget is also suffering

According to analysts, the crisis leads to a reduction in fuel exports and reduces the income of companies.

It is worth noting that this, in turn, leads to a decrease in revenues to the state budget in conditions of high inflation and uncertainty in the energy markets, which are already worried about sluggish demand.

Russia's least advanced refineries, which do not produce premium fuels, were hit the hardest, suffering losses of up to $102 per metric ton over several months in the second half of 2024. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has 30 large and medium-sized oil refineries, not counting several small ones capable of processing 5.5 million barrels per day.