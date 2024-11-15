Battles for Toretsk. OTG "Luhansk" shared the details of the city's defense

In the city of Toretsk, heavy urban battles continue, in the Siversk direction, the enemy is withdrawing equipment and personnel.

City fighting continues in Toretsk

This was stated on TV by the spokeswoman of Luhansk OTG Anastasia Bobovnikova.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy is advancing in small assault groups, as there are urban battles, very heavy battles. In the area of Nelypivka, the enemy used equipment just recently. 12 occupants were destroyed and 7 pieces of equipment. Share

In addition, the enemy carries out many airstrikes in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk OTU, literally destroying cities in every direction. On November 14, there were 27 airstrikes, during which the enemy dropped 56 anti-aircraft missiles.

Bobovnikova added that fierce battles are taking place directly in the city of Toretsk, and the Defense Forces are destroying up to 100 occupiers.

Answering questions about the enemy's accumulation of forces and means, Bobovnikova said:

Yes, we actually see the accumulation of equipment and the accumulation of personnel. Especially if we are talking about Chasiv Yar and the Seversky direction. There, the enemy does not conduct active actions, compared to other directions, such as Toretsky, but we see that they are withdrawing equipment, preparing it, cooking "barbecues", installing EW and, of course, withdrawing personnel.

The Russian army is suffering huge losses in Luhansk region

This was announced by the spokeswoman of Luhansk Technical University Anastasia Bobovnikova on October 30.

According to her, the airborne division of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation is in the area of Chasovoy Yar, while the motorized rifle brigades of the same district are stationed in the Toretsk direction.

They are now actually bringing personnel into forward positions every night, replenishing manpower losses. In the area of responsibility of OTU "Luhansk" every day they lose approximately 200 people killed and wounded. Share

The spokeswoman also noted that well-equipped personnel brigades of the occupiers are fighting in these areas of the front. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces manage to hold positions and repel Russian attacks.