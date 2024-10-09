In the city of Toretsk, in Donetsk region, it is impossible to find a single surviving building, but there are about 1,200 people who are resisting and do not want to evacuate.
The situation in Toretsk continues to worsen
New details were shared by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
According to him, living conditions in the city are terrible, and the delivery of humanitarian aid is difficult due to constant shelling.
In addition, he added that the daily efforts of the police, emergency services and local authorities to convince residents to leave are not successful, as there are very few people willing to leave the city.
Russian soldiers broke through to the eastern outskirts of Toretsk
This was announced on October 7 by the spokeswoman of the operational-tactical group "Luhansk" Anastasia Bobovnikova.
According to her, fierce fighting is currently going on there.
In addition, it is indicated that the fighting is going on for the village of Nelypivka, which is located northwest of New York.
