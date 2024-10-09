The meeting of the Contact Group in the Rammstein format was postponed — what happened

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which was supposed to take place on October 12 at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, had to be canceled. It will take place on another day.

Biden's decision influenced the holding of meetings of the Contact Group

According to the press service of the Ramstein Air Base, the meeting had to be postponed primarily because American leader Joe Biden unexpectedly changed his plans due to bad weather in the United States.

The White House announced that President Biden postponed his trip to Germany and the Ramstein summit to oversee preparations and response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to Hurricane Helen in the southeastern United States. The event on October 12, 2024 is postponed, the message says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the new date is planned to be announced later.

How the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to this development is not yet known.

What Ukraine can expect from Biden's visit to Germany

According to NTV, the German authorities expect that the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will send a strong signal regarding aid to Ukraine during his official visit to Berlin.

Moreover, it is indicated that the German government is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.

As already mentioned earlier, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11.

The planned meeting of the contact group to support Ukraine with Biden at the US base in Ramstein in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate will send a "strong signal" about further military support for the country, which has been attacked by Russia, the government says. Share

In addition, journalists learned that in Germany, Biden plans to hold talks on Ukraine with Scholz, Macron and Starmer.