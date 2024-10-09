The meeting of the Contact Group in the Rammstein format was postponed — what happened

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which was supposed to take place on October 12 at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, had to be canceled. It will take place on another day.
Points of attention
- The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format was postponed due to changes in President Biden's plans against the background of bad weather in the USA.
- It is expected that Biden will soon send a new powerful signal regarding Ukraine.
- The German authorities are counting on ready decisions from Biden regarding support for Kyiv.
Biden's decision influenced the holding of meetings of the Contact Group
According to the press service of the Ramstein Air Base, the meeting had to be postponed primarily because American leader Joe Biden unexpectedly changed his plans due to bad weather in the United States.
In addition, it is indicated that the new date is planned to be announced later.
How the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to this development is not yet known.
What Ukraine can expect from Biden's visit to Germany
According to NTV, the German authorities expect that the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will send a strong signal regarding aid to Ukraine during his official visit to Berlin.
Moreover, it is indicated that the German government is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.
As already mentioned earlier, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11.
In addition, journalists learned that in Germany, Biden plans to hold talks on Ukraine with Scholz, Macron and Starmer.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-