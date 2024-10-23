OTU "Luhansk" disclosed the details of the defense of Toretsk and Chasov Yar

In the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Siversk directions, the number of enemy assaults decreased somewhat. The situation in the city of Toretsk has stabilized, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are preventing the enemy from advancing beyond the eastern part of the city.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hold Chasiv Yar and Toretsk

The number of assaults in these directions (Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Siversk — ed.) has slightly decreased. We associate this with the fact that the enemy took a tactical pause to bring up, perhaps, some replenishment of manpower, replenishment of losses, as well as replenishment of BC, replenishment of weapons, perhaps the establishment of some equipment. And when they finish training, most likely the number of assaults will resume again. Share

Anastasia Bobovnikova, the spokeswoman of OTU "Luhansk", told about this on TV.

Commenting on the situation near Chasovoy Yar, the spokeswoman noted that the situation here remains difficult.

Yes, unfortunately, the situation in Time Yar is difficult, but the enemy was not able to cross the channel, as Bild claims, and there is no breakthrough there. Yes, some assault groups run across the channel, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. The canal line is controlled by our artillery and drones and therefore vehicles cannot pass because bridges are required for vehicles to pass. They can't do that because those attempts also end quickly.

In addition, she reported that the situation in Toretsk has stabilized, the Defense Forces are blocking the advance of the enemy from the eastern part of the city, where he was holed up.

The situation in Toretsk has relatively stabilized. We are currently keeping the combat skirmish line unchanged. The enemy, as before, settled in the eastern districts of the city. However, we are holding back his further advance and will defend the city as much as possible. And so far we are doing it well.

Ukrainian forces achieved new successes at the front

According to the data of the ISW team, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of the territory within Toretsk, even against the background of constant attacks by the Russian army on this part of the front.

It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about positions in the center of Toretsk.

Despite this, it is also indicated that on October 16 and 17, the Russian invaders continued offensive operations near Toretsk, south of Toretsk near Nelipivka, west of Toretsk near Shcherbinivka, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukhoi Balka.