In the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Siversk directions, the number of enemy assaults decreased somewhat. The situation in the city of Toretsk has stabilized, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are preventing the enemy from advancing beyond the eastern part of the city.
Points of attention
- Defense Forces of Ukraine are successfully holding positions in Toretsk and Chasovoy Yar, preventing the enemy from advancing further.
- Despite a decrease in enemy assaults in some directions, the threat of new attacks remains as the enemy may be preparing for future offensives.
- Ukrainian forces have regained control of territory within Toretsk, showcasing their resilience against constant attacks by the Russian army.
- The Russian invaders continue offensive operations near Toretsk, but Ukrainian Defense Forces, through strategic tactics, are effectively countering these advances.
- The situation in Toretsk has stabilized, with ongoing efforts to defend the city from further enemy encroachment, demonstrating the determination of Ukrainian forces to protect their territory.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hold Chasiv Yar and Toretsk
Anastasia Bobovnikova, the spokeswoman of OTU "Luhansk", told about this on TV.
Commenting on the situation near Chasovoy Yar, the spokeswoman noted that the situation here remains difficult.
Yes, unfortunately, the situation in Time Yar is difficult, but the enemy was not able to cross the channel, as Bild claims, and there is no breakthrough there. Yes, some assault groups run across the channel, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. The canal line is controlled by our artillery and drones and therefore vehicles cannot pass because bridges are required for vehicles to pass. They can't do that because those attempts also end quickly.
In addition, she reported that the situation in Toretsk has stabilized, the Defense Forces are blocking the advance of the enemy from the eastern part of the city, where he was holed up.
The situation in Toretsk has relatively stabilized. We are currently keeping the combat skirmish line unchanged. The enemy, as before, settled in the eastern districts of the city. However, we are holding back his further advance and will defend the city as much as possible. And so far we are doing it well.
Ukrainian forces achieved new successes at the front
According to the data of the ISW team, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of the territory within Toretsk, even against the background of constant attacks by the Russian army on this part of the front.
It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about positions in the center of Toretsk.
Despite this, it is also indicated that on October 16 and 17, the Russian invaders continued offensive operations near Toretsk, south of Toretsk near Nelipivka, west of Toretsk near Shcherbinivka, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukhoi Balka.
