The "Azov" brigade captured 17 Russians in the Toretsk direction. Some of them are complicit in war crimes.
- The 'Azov' brigade captured 17 Russian invaders, some of whom are involved in war crimes, during the battle in the Toretsk direction.
- The captured Russians will provide testimony for further investigations and will be used in exchanges for Ukrainian defenders.
- The fighters of the brigade guarantee the survival of all Russians who surrender and emphasize the importance of ensuring their safety.
- In a separate incident, Russian soldiers executed three captured Ukrainian soldiers, highlighting the brutality of the conflict.
- The Azov National Guard remains vigilant in capturing invaders and seeking justice for the victims of war crimes committed by Russian forces.
This was reported by the press service of "Azov".
The brigade noted that the captured occupiers came to Ukraine from different parts of the Russian Federation, and some of them are complicit in war crimes.
They emphasized that the Russians will be used to return Ukrainian defenders from captivity.
The fighters of the brigade guarantee the safety of all Russians who have decided to lay down their arms and surrender.
Russian soldiers continue to execute prisoners
The 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard reports that Russian invaders shot three captured Ukrainian soldiers in New York, Donetsk region.
According to Azov residents, the moment of the brutal crime of the Russian occupiers was recorded by a drone.
Russian soldiers shot three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers of one of the neighboring units at close range.
During interrogation, the captured invader confirmed the fact of multiple murders of prisoners committed and committed by his unit.
