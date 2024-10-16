The "Azov" brigade captured 17 Russians in the Toretsk direction. Some of them are complicit in war crimes.

During the repulse of enemy assaults and counterattacks near New York, fighters of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov" together with adjacent units captured almost two dozen soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of "Azov".

The brigade noted that the captured occupiers came to Ukraine from different parts of the Russian Federation, and some of them are complicit in war crimes.

Their statements will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

They emphasized that the Russians will be used to return Ukrainian defenders from captivity.

The fighters of the brigade guarantee the safety of all Russians who have decided to lay down their arms and surrender.

Russian soldiers continue to execute prisoners

The 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard reports that Russian invaders shot three captured Ukrainian soldiers in New York, Donetsk region.

According to Azov residents, the moment of the brutal crime of the Russian occupiers was recorded by a drone.

Russian soldiers shot three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers of one of the neighboring units at close range.

Later, fighters of the 12th special forces brigade "Azov" together with the 49th separate assault battalion managed to capture one of the invaders who executed our soldiers.

During interrogation, the captured invader confirmed the fact of multiple murders of prisoners committed and committed by his unit.