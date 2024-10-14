OTU "Luhansk" published data on the current situation in Toretsk

There are no whole houses and shelters left in Toretsk and, unfortunately, this allows the Russian invaders to occupy new areas of the city.

Russian troops are entrenched in new locations in Toretsk

The situation is changing very quickly. Unfortunately, the enemy continues to storm our positions, and there are not whole houses left in Toretsk. Nowadays, the city is more like a deserted planet: there are no shelters for both civilians and military and, unfortunately, this allows the enemy to occupy new areas, but already burnt land. Share

This was reported on TV by the spokeswoman of Luhansk Technical University Anastasia Bobovnikova.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupiers change into civilian clothes in order to reach Ukrainian positions. Such tactics are characteristic of the enemy's actions in cities, in particular in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

The spokeswoman added that the Russians are suffering huge losses in Toretsk.

However, the leadership of the Russian army promises them (ed. — the Russian military) mountains of gold. They increase payments there by two hundred. Unfortunately, ordinary Vankas of Russia buy into this and happily go to Ukraine for a contract to die.

The situation in Toretsk on October 11

Russian occupying troops entrenched themselves on two streets of Toretsk — up to Tsentralnaya Street.

