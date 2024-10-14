OTU "Luhansk" published data on the current situation in Toretsk
OTU "Luhansk" published data on the current situation in Toretsk

Toretsk
Source:  Telethon "United News"

There are no whole houses and shelters left in Toretsk and, unfortunately, this allows the Russian invaders to occupy new areas of the city.

  • Toretsk is facing a critical situation with Russian invaders occupying new areas due to the lack of shelters and whole houses.
  • Russian occupation forces are resorting to disguising themselves as civilians to advance in the city, posing threats and provocations.
  • The situation is rapidly changing in Toretsk, with the enemy entrenching in new locations and inflicting losses, while promising lucrative rewards to their military personnel.
  • Reports suggest that ordinary Russian individuals are being manipulated to join the conflict in Ukraine, enticed by promises of increased payments.
  • Efforts to secure Toretsk are challenging, especially in areas like Tsentralnaya Street, where the enemy has made significant progress and established footholds.

Russian troops are entrenched in new locations in Toretsk

The situation is changing very quickly. Unfortunately, the enemy continues to storm our positions, and there are not whole houses left in Toretsk. Nowadays, the city is more like a deserted planet: there are no shelters for both civilians and military and, unfortunately, this allows the enemy to occupy new areas, but already burnt land.

This was reported on TV by the spokeswoman of Luhansk Technical University Anastasia Bobovnikova.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupiers change into civilian clothes in order to reach Ukrainian positions. Such tactics are characteristic of the enemy's actions in cities, in particular in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

The spokeswoman added that the Russians are suffering huge losses in Toretsk.

However, the leadership of the Russian army promises them (ed. — the Russian military) mountains of gold. They increase payments there by two hundred. Unfortunately, ordinary Vankas of Russia buy into this and happily go to Ukraine for a contract to die.

The situation in Toretsk on October 11

Russian occupying troops entrenched themselves on two streets of Toretsk — up to Tsentralnaya Street.

This was reported on TV by the spokeswoman of Luhansk Technical University Anastasia Bobovnikova.

The situation remains difficult. The most difficult situation is near Toretsk and New York. Unfortunately, the enemy made some progress there and gained a foothold on two neighboring streets of Toretsk — to Tsentralnaya Street, which we talked about earlier.

