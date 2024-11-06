A large-scale fire broke out at a military enterprise in Taganrog, Russia — video

In Taganrog, on November 6, a sudden fire broke out at the Taganrog Boiler Plant "Red Boiler Plant". It is in the register of organizations of the defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the fire in Taganrog

As Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported, the fire at the enterprise started suddenly, but it is growing quite quickly.

According to preliminary data, it may have been sabotage. However, this information is currently unconfirmed.

As noted, the Taganrog Boiler Plant "Chervony Kotelnik" is a member of the "NordEnergoGroup" concern and is in the register of organizations of the defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is involved in the repair of military equipment.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones hit Russian ships in the Caspian Sea for the first time

According to sources, the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected object is about 1,500 kilometers. The attack with the help of kamikaze drones took place on the morning of November 6.

As a result of UAV strikes, at least two objects in Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation, were damaged.

In particular, we are talking about the probable missile ships "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan", also the small missile ships of project 21631 were allegedly damaged.

According to media reports, parts of the coastal forces, including marines, are based at the affected facility. It is noted that the attacked flotilla carried out missile strikes on Ukraine, and the 177th Marine Regiment took part in battles in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.