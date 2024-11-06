A large-scale fire broke out at a military enterprise in Taganrog, Russia — video

In Taganrog, on November 6, a sudden fire broke out at the Taganrog Boiler Plant "Red Boiler Plant". It is in the register of organizations of the defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- In Taganrog, a fire broke out at the Taganrog Boiler Plant "Red Boiler", which is included in the registers of the defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.
- The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol said that the fire broke out suddenly and may have been sabotage, but this version has not yet been confirmed.
- Ukrainian kamikaze drones hit Russian ships in the Caspian Sea for the first time, leaving at least two targets, including missile ships and small project ships.
- With the help of kamikaze drones, attacks on objects in Dagestan, Russian Federation, where parts of the coastal forces, including the marines, are based.
What is known about the fire in Taganrog
As Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported, the fire at the enterprise started suddenly, but it is growing quite quickly.
According to preliminary data, it may have been sabotage. However, this information is currently unconfirmed.
As noted, the Taganrog Boiler Plant "Chervony Kotelnik" is a member of the "NordEnergoGroup" concern and is in the register of organizations of the defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.
In addition, it is involved in the repair of military equipment.
Ukrainian kamikaze drones hit Russian ships in the Caspian Sea for the first time
According to sources, the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected object is about 1,500 kilometers. The attack with the help of kamikaze drones took place on the morning of November 6.
As a result of UAV strikes, at least two objects in Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation, were damaged.
In particular, we are talking about the probable missile ships "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan", also the small missile ships of project 21631 were allegedly damaged.
As a result of the operations, the operation of the airport in Makhachkala was also suspended.
