Almost 30 drones attacked the Russian Federation. A fire in Smolensk region — video

Russians complain of a large-scale drone attack in several areas. In particular, explosions were heard in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new "bavovna" on the territory of the Russian Federation

As reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense allegedly detected 29 drones at night. The occupiers also assure that they were all destroyed.

Of them, 15 were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, five over the Kursk region, four over the Smolensk region, two over the Oryol region, and one each over the territories of the Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov regions.

The governor of the Smolensk region also reported on the attack of drones, which were allegedly repulsed in the Roslavl and Smolensk districts.

According to him, there were no injuries or damage as a result of the debris falling to the ground.

However, videos of a large-scale fire in the Smolensk region after the explosions appeared on the Internet.

What is known about the explosions in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation on September 11

According to rosZMI, the drones were discovered in the Severomorsk region. After that, flight restrictions were imposed on the entire Kola Peninsula.

It is noted that the main naval base of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is located in Severomorsk. In particular, on the territory of the region, as mentioned above, there is an airfield "Olenya"

The governor of the Murmansk region, Andriy Chibis, in his turn, confirmed information about the drone attack, but did not specify their number.

He also added that two airports — Murmansk and Apatytiv — were closed.

We will remind you that in July, GUR drones hit a TU-22M3 bomber at the Olenia airfield.