GUR fighters destroyed a Russian army gun position in Zaporizhia region — video

Ukrainian intelligence officers successfully destroyed a gun position of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region using strike drones.

How the GUR destroyed a Russian gun position with drones

The published video shows the work of the "Wings" special unit of the GUR's active operations department. The fighters discovered and destroyed an enemy gun position using modern unmanned aerial vehicles.

To eliminate the targets, the following were used:

Two Darts aircraft-type kamikaze drones with combined ammunition weighing three kilograms each.

Three Babay-Heavy FPV drones with one and a half kilogram cumulative ammunition.

This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of modern technologies and the professionalism of the Ukrainian military in the fight against the aggressor.

Destructive "Sych" punish the occupiers. GUR showed the work of Ukrainian drones — video

The released footage captures the work of fighters from the Partisan Group 9 of the GUR Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Thanks to the strike and reconnaissance capabilities of the Sych drone, Ukrainian soldiers quickly detect enemy targets and destroy them.

Objects that destroy "Sychi":

ammunition and fuel depots;

command posts;

places of gathering and residence of the occupiers;

communication and surveillance equipment;

automotive equipment;

electrical substations.