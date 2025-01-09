Ukrainian intelligence officers successfully destroyed a gun position of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region using strike drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian reconnaissance units carried out an effective strike, destroying the cannon position of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region.
- The use of modern unmanned aerial vehicles, including kamikaze drones and FPV drones, has allowed for the successful elimination of enemy targets.
- The operation showed the high efficiency of the Ukrainian military and their willingness to use modern technologies in the fight against the aggressor.
- The activities of Ukrainian drones with strike and reconnaissance capabilities detect and destroy occupiers' facilities, causing significant losses to Russian troops.
- These high-precision strikes confirm the effectiveness of Ukrainian technology in the fight for independence and demonstrate the professionalism of the Ukrainian military.
How the GUR destroyed a Russian gun position with drones
The published video shows the work of the "Wings" special unit of the GUR's active operations department. The fighters discovered and destroyed an enemy gun position using modern unmanned aerial vehicles.
To eliminate the targets, the following were used:
Two Darts aircraft-type kamikaze drones with combined ammunition weighing three kilograms each.
Three Babay-Heavy FPV drones with one and a half kilogram cumulative ammunition.
This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of modern technologies and the professionalism of the Ukrainian military in the fight against the aggressor.
Destructive "Sych" punish the occupiers. GUR showed the work of Ukrainian drones — video
The released footage captures the work of fighters from the Partisan Group 9 of the GUR Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Thanks to the strike and reconnaissance capabilities of the Sych drone, Ukrainian soldiers quickly detect enemy targets and destroy them.
Objects that destroy "Sychi":
ammunition and fuel depots;
command posts;
places of gathering and residence of the occupiers;
communication and surveillance equipment;
automotive equipment;
electrical substations.
