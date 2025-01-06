Russian army commander ordered execution of Ukrainian soldier — DIU interception

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation between the Russian command. During the conversation, one of the commanders of the Russian army gives a criminal order to execute a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
Points of attention
- The case of the execution of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian occupation forces has been revealed.
- Systematic violations of international humanitarian law were committed by the Russian command.
- According to a UN report, the Russian army executed at least 32 captured Ukrainian soldiers over the winter.
- The GUR confirmed the killing of 54 Ukrainian prisoners by the occupiers, which led to the opening of 27 criminal cases.
- The words of the legendary Oleksandr Macievsky, "Glory to Ukraine," led to his execution by the occupiers, which caused deep indignation among the Ukrainian people.
GUR intercepted the order of the Russian command to execute a Ukrainian soldier
As reported by the GUR, in an intercepted conversation, the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Russian Army orders his subordinate to kill a captured soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
In the dialogue, the occupier reports to the commander about the completion of the mission and the capture of a Ukrainian serviceman. In response, the commander says: "Talk to this "Ukrop" personally and "zero" him out."
This case is part of a series of crimes that demonstrate the occupiers' gross disregard for international humanitarian norms.
What is known about the executions of Ukrainian defenders by Russians?
According to a UN report, the Russian army executed at least 32 captured Ukrainian soldiers over the winter.
At the same time, the Office of the President notes that they have recorded the killing of 54 Ukrainian prisoners by the occupiers. 27 criminal cases have been opened on the facts of the execution.
One of the most high-profile cases of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner was the murder of soldier Oleksandr Matsievsky. The occupiers shot the hero near the town of Soledar in the Donetsk region after shouting the words "Glory to Ukraine."
He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and a monument was erected in honor of Oleksandr Macievsky in Kyiv.
