Russian army commander ordered execution of Ukrainian soldier — DIU interception

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation between the Russian command. During the conversation, one of the commanders of the Russian army gives a criminal order to execute a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

As reported by the GUR, in an intercepted conversation, the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Russian Army orders his subordinate to kill a captured soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the dialogue, the occupier reports to the commander about the completion of the mission and the capture of a Ukrainian serviceman. In response, the commander says: "Talk to this "Ukrop" personally and "zero" him out."

"This is yet another proof of the systematic violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian occupation forces. Waging a criminal war, the Russian army is resorting to the most vile and heinous crimes," the GUR said.

This case is part of a series of crimes that demonstrate the occupiers' gross disregard for international humanitarian norms.

What is known about the executions of Ukrainian defenders by Russians?

According to a UN report, the Russian army executed at least 32 captured Ukrainian soldiers over the winter.

At the same time, the Office of the President notes that they have recorded the killing of 54 Ukrainian prisoners by the occupiers. 27 criminal cases have been opened on the facts of the execution.

One of the most high-profile cases of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner was the murder of soldier Oleksandr Matsievsky. The occupiers shot the hero near the town of Soledar in the Donetsk region after shouting the words "Glory to Ukraine."

He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and a monument was erected in honor of Oleksandr Macievsky in Kyiv.