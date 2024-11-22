The Russian occupiers executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war near Vugledar

Near Vugledar, the occupiers shot five captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — an investigation by the Prosecutor General's Office has been launched.

The occupiers executed 5 Ukrainian soldiers near Vugledar

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for the commission of a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to operational data, on October 2, 2024, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vugledar.

During the offensive, the invaders captured 5 unarmed Ukrainian defenders.

They killed one of them in a forest lane, and four others were taken to the road under the sights of automatic weapons, where they were also shot. Share

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime.

Urgent investigative and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the event are being conducted.

Another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in the Pokrovsky direction

Russian soldiers probably shot two more captured defenders of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook.

According to operational data, the war crime was committed on November 10.

That day, during the assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmytrivka, Donetsk region, the Russian invaders captured two Ukrainian soldiers. They forced the captives to undress and led them through a plantation under machine guns, where they were later shot.