Russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction

Another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in the Pokrovsky direction

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook.

According to operational data, the war crime was committed on November 10.

That day, during the assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmytrivka, Donetsk region, the Russian invaders captured two Ukrainian soldiers. They forced the captives to undress and led them through the plantation under machine guns, where they were later shot.

Verification of information about the killing by the Russian military of three more wounded defenders of Ukraine at this position is ongoing.

The OGP emphasized that the shooting of prisoners of war is a serious international crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

The OGP emphasized that the shooting of prisoners of war is a serious international crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Law enforcement officers opened proceedings under part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people. Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

The Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the year

Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.