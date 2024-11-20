Russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction

Office of the Prosecutor General
AFU
Читати українською

The Russian military shot, presumably, two more captured defenders of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction.

Points of attention

  • The killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military in the Pokrovsky direction is a grave international crime that violates the Geneva Conventions.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office in Ukraine has launched a pre-trial investigation to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable under Ukrainian law.
  • Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict, highlights the significant increase in murders of Ukrainian defenders and the ongoing efforts to build cases against high-ranking members of the Russian military involved in these atrocities.
  • The number of crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war has been on the rise, with more than 120 prisoners killed by Russian military forces over the year, according to official sources.
  • Efforts are underway to analyze patterns and seek justice for the victims, with a focus on holding accountable those responsible at the highest levels of the Russian military command.

Another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in the Pokrovsky direction

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook.

According to operational data, the war crime was committed on November 10.

That day, during the assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmytrivka, Donetsk region, the Russian invaders captured two Ukrainian soldiers. They forced the captives to undress and led them through the plantation under machine guns, where they were later shot.

Verification of information about the killing by the Russian military of three more wounded defenders of Ukraine at this position is ongoing.

The OGP emphasized that the shooting of prisoners of war is a serious international crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Law enforcement officers opened proceedings under part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people. Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

The Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the year

Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.

We are currently analyzing all these cases, looking for patterns, regularities regarding these atrocities. And now we are already building cases against representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who, in our opinion, may be involved in the organization of such crimes or in the failure to take measures to stop them and punish the guilty.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by soldiers of the Russian Federation. Ukraine has launched an investigation
Office of the Prosecutor General
Execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by soldiers of the Russian Federation. Ukraine has launched an investigation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating 49 cases related to the crimes of the Russian occupiers
Ukrainian prisoners of war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?