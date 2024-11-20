Russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction

The Russian military shot, presumably, two more captured defenders of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- The killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military in the Pokrovsky direction is a grave international crime that violates the Geneva Conventions.
- The Prosecutor General's Office in Ukraine has launched a pre-trial investigation to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable under Ukrainian law.
- Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict, highlights the significant increase in murders of Ukrainian defenders and the ongoing efforts to build cases against high-ranking members of the Russian military involved in these atrocities.
- The number of crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war has been on the rise, with more than 120 prisoners killed by Russian military forces over the year, according to official sources.
- Efforts are underway to analyze patterns and seek justice for the victims, with a focus on holding accountable those responsible at the highest levels of the Russian military command.
Another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in the Pokrovsky direction
The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook.
According to operational data, the war crime was committed on November 10.
That day, during the assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmytrivka, Donetsk region, the Russian invaders captured two Ukrainian soldiers. They forced the captives to undress and led them through the plantation under machine guns, where they were later shot.
Verification of information about the killing by the Russian military of three more wounded defenders of Ukraine at this position is ongoing.
The OGP emphasized that the shooting of prisoners of war is a serious international crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.
The Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the year
Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this.
According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.
The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.
