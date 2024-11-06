Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating 49 cases related to the crimes of the Russian occupiers

Law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings for the murder of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians.

This was reported by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Denys Lysenko.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.

We are currently analyzing all these cases, looking for patterns, regularities regarding these atrocities. And now we are already building cases against representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who, in our opinion, may be involved in the organization of such crimes or in the failure to take measures to stop them and punish the guilty.

The Prosecutor General's Office establishes the identities of executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukrainian prisoners who were killed by the Russians on October 23 and November 1 in Donetsk region have been identified.

Denys Lysenko, the head of the Department for Countering Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict, of the Prosecutor General's Office, said this on the air of "Suspilny".

He detailed that three Ukrainian defenders who were shot by the occupiers on November 1 near the village of Vyshneve in the Pokrovsky direction have already been identified.

In addition, five of our defenders were identified, who were at a position in the city of Selidove and three of whom were shot by the Russian military on October 23.

We are now taking measures to more precisely identify the three killed prisoners of war. Regarding the fate of the two other soldiers who were there, we are also taking steps to establish their current status.

At the same time, he emphasized that the law enforcement officers already have preliminary information about the direct executors of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners, that is, about those units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation that stormed Ukrainian positions.