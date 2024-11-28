The Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction
The Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction

The Russian military shot four more Ukrainian defenders, who were captured during the assault in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Points of attention

  • Russian military shot and executed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, violating international laws and conventions.
  • A pre-trial investigation has been initiated by the Ukrainian authorities to examine the deliberate killing of prisoners of war, classified as a grave international crime.
  • Another incident involved Russian soldiers shooting five Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporizhzhia region, leading to criminal proceedings being initiated by the law enforcement authorities.
  • The killing of prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers is condemned as a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the need for justice to be served.
  • Investigations are ongoing to uncover all individuals involved in these heinous acts of intentional murder, highlighting the importance of upholding international laws and protecting the rights of prisoners of war.

Russian terrorists executed 4 captured soldiers of the AFU

According to operational data, on November 22, the invaders attacked the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Petrivka.

During the enemy assault, four soldiers of the Armed Forces were forced to surrender.

Immediately after that, the Russian military opened fire on them with automatic weapons.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of laws and customs, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in it.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions, and is classified as a grave international crime.

The occupiers shot 5 Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region

On November 24, near the settlement of Novodarivka, Pologiv district, in the zone of active hostilities, servicemen of the Russian army shot five of the six Ukrainian defenders who were captured.

Law enforcement officers have established a unit of the Russian army, whose servicemen are being checked for involvement in this crime. The investigators also have a video recording of the moment of the shooting.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office initiated criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The occupiers of the Russia executed more than 90 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield ― Prosecutor General's Office
The occupiers of the Russia executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war at the factory in Vovchansk
The Russian occupiers executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war near Vugledar
