The Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction

The Russian military shot four more Ukrainian defenders, who were captured during the assault in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Russian terrorists executed 4 captured soldiers of the AFU
According to operational data, on November 22, the invaders attacked the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Petrivka.
Immediately after that, the Russian military opened fire on them with automatic weapons.
The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of laws and customs, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in it.
The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions, and is classified as a grave international crime.
The occupiers shot 5 Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region
On November 24, near the settlement of Novodarivka, Pologiv district, in the zone of active hostilities, servicemen of the Russian army shot five of the six Ukrainian defenders who were captured.
The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office initiated criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
