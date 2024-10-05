The occupiers of the Russia executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war at the factory in Vovchansk
The occupiers of the Russia executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war at the factory in Vovchansk

In the summer of 2024, the Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Filchakov.

  • Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war at a factory in Vovchansk, leading to a pre-trial investigation into the deliberate killing of the servicemen.
  • The investigation is complicated by ongoing hostilities, hindering access to the crime scene and evidence collection.
  • Data reveals the execution of 93 Ukrainian soldiers by Russian military on the battlefield, with a concerning trend of deteriorating treatment towards prisoners of war.
  • Cooperation with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine aids in documenting the crimes and pursuing justice for the victims.
  • The unfolding events shed light on the atrocities committed in armed conflicts and emphasize the importance of upholding international laws and customs of war.

Today, prosecutors have already started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war related to the deliberate killing of four prisoners of war — servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were executed by the Russian military on the command's order in the summer of 2024 on the territory of the aggregate plant in the city of Vovchansk, — says the messages

The facts are being documented thanks to cooperation with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Filchakov noted, the reason for the investigation was the interrogation of Russian prisoners of war who testified about the commission of the specified crime.

Of course, the investigation of such crimes has its difficulties, especially due to hostilities that make it difficult to access the place of events. However, this case is unique, as the person who may become a suspect in the said proceedings is also in Ukrainian captivity.

Oleksandr Filchakov

Oleksandr Filchakov

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The law enforcement officers have data on the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield. This was announced by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov on the air of the Yedyni Novyni telethon.

Now we have information about the death of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield.

According to him, 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. At the same time, the trend began to appear in November of last year, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen towards our prisoners of war for the worse," the head of the "war department" noted.

He also reported that on October 3, information about the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared again.

