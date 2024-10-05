The occupiers of the Russia executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war at the factory in Vovchansk

In the summer of 2024, the Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Filchakov.
The occupiers of the Russia executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war in Vovchansk
The facts are being documented thanks to cooperation with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Filchakov noted, the reason for the investigation was the interrogation of Russian prisoners of war who testified about the commission of the specified crime.
The Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield — OGP
The law enforcement officers have data on the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield. This was announced by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov on the air of the Yedyni Novyni telethon.
Now we have information about the death of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield.
According to him, 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. At the same time, the trend began to appear in November of last year, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen towards our prisoners of war for the worse," the head of the "war department" noted.
