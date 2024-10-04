The occupiers of the Russia executed more than 90 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield ― Prosecutor General's Office

The law enforcement officers have data on the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield. This was announced by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov on the air of the Yedyni Novyni telethon.
Points of attention
- The Prosecutor General's Office confirms the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield.
- There has been a disturbing rise in the number of executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian terrorists at the front lines.
- Over 80% of the recorded cases of Ukrainian prisoners of war executions occurred this year, indicating a concerning trend.
- The Ukrainian Security Service is actively pursuing new criminal proceedings against these horrific war crimes committed on Ukrainian territory.
- The recent shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen in Pokrovsky district showcases the brutal and deliberate actions of Russian occupiers in Ukraine.
The Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield — OGP
Now we have information about the death of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield.
According to him, 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. At the same time, the trend began to appear in November of last year, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen towards our prisoners of war for the worse," the head of the "war department" noted.
He also reported that on October 3, information about the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared again.
The Russians committed another terrible war crime
On October 1, a video was published online showing the shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by the Russian occupiers.
According to the latest data, this happened in the area of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar villages of Pokrovsky district.
The released video shows how, under the control of the enemy, captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the plantation. After they lined up, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them to defeat them. The wounded, who showed signs of life, were finished off at close range with automatic rounds
As Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated, this is the most massive known case of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-