The occupiers of the Russia executed more than 90 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield ― Prosecutor General's Office

The law enforcement officers have data on the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield. This was announced by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov on the air of the Yedyni Novyni telethon.

The Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield — OGP

Now we have information about the death of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield.

According to him, 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. At the same time, the trend began to appear in November of last year, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen towards our prisoners of war for the worse," the head of the "war department" noted.

He also reported that on October 3, information about the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared again.

A video of the possible execution of another serviceman in a brazen manner was distributed on Telegram channels. We immediately registered another criminal proceeding with the Main Investigative Department of the SBU. Yuri Belousov Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russians committed another terrible war crime

On October 1, a video was published online showing the shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by the Russian occupiers.

According to the latest data, this happened in the area of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar villages of Pokrovsky district.

The released video shows how, under the control of the enemy, captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the plantation. After they lined up, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them to defeat them. The wounded, who showed signs of life, were finished off at close range with automatic rounds

As Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated, this is the most massive known case of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line.