DIU showed the destruction of Russian "Tigers" and T-72s
DIU showed the destruction of Russian "Tigers" and T-72s

DIU continues to successfully destroy enemy forces
Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate demonstrated the results of their work on the battlefield in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region and in the Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • DIU soldiers are holding the defense in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk region and Zaporizhia region
  • The scouts destroyed three Russian Tiger armored vehicles and enemy T-72 tanks.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian army.

DIU continues to successfully destroy enemy forces

As the press service of Ukrainian intelligence agencies notes, soldiers of the “Kryla” unit, which is part of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, are actively destroying armored vehicles, transport, firing positions, and personnel of the Russian army.

The fighters managed to record on video the results of combat work at the front in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region and in the Zaporizhia region.

This time, the defenders managed to successfully burn three Russian Tiger armored vehicles, two infantry fighting vehicles, and destroy and damage three enemy T-72 tanks.

Also, under the hot hand of the FPV masters of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine came enemy firing positions and shelters, places of accumulation of Russian occupiers, vehicles and military equipment. The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the DIU.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 22, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/25/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 828,470 (+1,650) people

  • tanks — 9859 (+7) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,545 (+37) units,

  • artillery systems — 22309 (+14) units,

  • MLRS — 1263 (+0) units,

  • air defense means — 1050 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23213 (+51),

  • cruise missiles — 3053 (+2),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35071 (+79) units,

  • special equipment — 3715 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

