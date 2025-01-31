Watch: Drones attacked a refinery in Volgograd, Russia

On January 31, drones again struck oil refineries and storage facilities in Volgograd. According to local authorities, falling debris caused a fire.

Drone attack on Volgograd on January 31 — what is known

According to Russian opposition journalists, a new attack by Ukrainian strike drones began at four in the morning (local time — ed.).

The area of an oil refinery, a thermal power plant, and an oil depot in Volgograd came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

There is no official confirmation, refutation, or information about the consequences yet, the journalists noted. Share

According to local residents, they heard loud explosions in the southern end of Volgograd.

One of the civilians noted that "the whole apartment shook," specifying that she lives in the Krasnoarmeyskyi district.

What is important to understand is the area where the Lukoil-Volgogradnefteperebka refinery is located.

Videos with the sound of a drone flying overhead and an explosion, which were probably filmed by local residents, are also being posted online.

Later, the governor of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, Andrey Bocharov, stated that the debris of the drone allegedly caused the fire at the refinery.

Details of the drone attack on the Rostov region

In the Russian Rostov region, after fragments of a UAV fell on a power line support, power lines were broken.

According to local authorities, on the night of January 31, air defense forces and equipment repelled a massive enemy air attack.

A total of 25 UAVs were destroyed: in Rostov, Taganrog, Shakhty, Novoshakhtynsk, Azovsky, Chortkivsky, Zhovtnevye rural, Tarasovsky, Krasnosulinsky, Millerivsky and Zernogradsky districts. According to operational services, there were no casualties. In Krasnosulinsky district, near the Hrachiv farm, power lines were broken due to the fall of UAV fragments onto a power line support. Share

According to the governor, emergency services have arrived at the scene. Information about the consequences on the ground in other cities and districts is being clarified.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones overnight: