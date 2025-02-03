The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Volgograd Refinery and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Category
Events
Publication date

The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Volgograd Refinery and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

On the night of February 3, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used drones to strike the Volgograd Oil Refinery and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones targeted and destroyed the Volgograd Refinery and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, key fuel producers for the Russian occupation army.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on Russian energy facilities by Ukrainian troops.
  • The Volgograd refinery processes nearly 6% of all oil in Russia, while the Astrakhan GPP plays a significant role in processing gas condensate.
  • Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage at the targeted facilities, impacting their operations and fuel supply for the Russian military.
  • The ongoing combat work by Ukrainian Defense Forces targets strategic objects involved in supporting Russian aggression, showcasing the military capabilities of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two Russian energy facilities with drones

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Volgograd Refinery ("Lukoil-Volgogradnefteperebka") and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant on the night of February 3, 2025.

Both of these strategic facilities are producers of large amounts of fuel for the Russian occupation army.

According to preliminary data, the primary processing units at the plant in the Volgograd region were damaged, in particular. A fire is still burning at the Astrakhan GPP, and the plant's operations have been suspended.

The results of the attack and the extent of the damage are being determined.

Combat work on strategic objects involved in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation

What Ukrainian drones struck in Russia

Both affected facilities are major producers of fuel for the Russian military. The Volgograd refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in the Russian Federation, while the Astrakhan GPP is one of Russia's key energy facilities, processing 12 billion cubic meters of gas condensate annually.

According to sources in the special services, at the Volgograd plant, SBU and SSO drones set fire to the flare farm, primary processing units No. 2 and No. 3, as well as technological units No. 20 and No. 21.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod refinery in Russia
fire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked a refinery in Volgograd, Russia
Drone attack on Volgograd on January 31 - what is known
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked Astrakhan GPP and Volgograd Refinery — video
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Consequences of the attack on the refinery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?