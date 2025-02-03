The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Volgograd Refinery and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

On the night of February 3, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used drones to strike the Volgograd Oil Refinery and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two Russian energy facilities with drones

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Volgograd Refinery ("Lukoil-Volgogradnefteperebka") and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant on the night of February 3, 2025. Share

Both of these strategic facilities are producers of large amounts of fuel for the Russian occupation army.

According to preliminary data, the primary processing units at the plant in the Volgograd region were damaged, in particular. A fire is still burning at the Astrakhan GPP, and the plant's operations have been suspended.

The results of the attack and the extent of the damage are being determined.

Combat work on strategic objects involved in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation

What Ukrainian drones struck in Russia

Both affected facilities are major producers of fuel for the Russian military. The Volgograd refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in the Russian Federation, while the Astrakhan GPP is one of Russia's key energy facilities, processing 12 billion cubic meters of gas condensate annually.