The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted conversations of civilian residents of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation who are in despair over the “cotton” at Russian oil refineries.
Points of attention
- 46% of oil refineries in the Bryansk region have been destroyed by Ukrainian drones, leading to despair among civilian and military residents.
- Successful strikes on important facilities supplying military microelectronics have disrupted Russia's military industry supply chains.
- The intercepted conversations shed light on the impacts of Ukrainian drone attacks on strategic facilities critical to Russia's military-industrial complex.
- The Ukrainian forces' targeting of key factories essential to Russia's military industry has caused confusion and expressions of despair among the Russian populace.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes the need for fair retribution for war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people, including the destruction of critical military infrastructure.
Russians complain about drone destruction of oil refineries
The expression of a resident of the Bryansk region of Russia, caused by the successful strikes of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the military targets of the aggressor state, in another radio intercept obtained by Ukrainian intelligence.
46% of Russia's oil refineries have been destroyed to date. That's right. We need to buy a horse, na...ouch! 46%, eh..anny in the mouth! — colorfully formulated by the Russian.
The man also described the results of the attack on the “Kryemny EL” plant located in the Bryansk region, which is one of the largest suppliers of military microelectronics in the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state.
The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.
