The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted conversations of civilian residents of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation who are in despair over the “cotton” at Russian oil refineries.

Russians complain about drone destruction of oil refineries

The expression of a resident of the Bryansk region of Russia, caused by the successful strikes of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the military targets of the aggressor state, in another radio intercept obtained by Ukrainian intelligence.

46% of Russia's oil refineries have been destroyed to date. That's right. We need to buy a horse, na...ouch! 46%, eh..anny in the mouth! — colorfully formulated by the Russian.

The man also described the results of the attack on the “Kryemny EL” plant located in the Bryansk region, which is one of the largest suppliers of military microelectronics in the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state.

Six missiles hit Bryansk, that's... six drones at the silicon plant — the plant was stopped, — said a resident of Bryansk region.