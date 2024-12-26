Drones attacked an oil refinery in the Bryansk region of Russia

In the Bryansk region, drones struck the Desna oil refinery, owned by Transneft-Druzhba. The attack damaged two transformer substations.

What is known about the drone attack in the Bryansk region?

As noted by Russian media, drones with explosives attacked the station, with four of them allegedly being destroyed by air defense systems.

One of the drones that landed was allegedly defused after the explosive device was removed.

The day before, in the same territory, the air defense destroyed a group of drones carrying explosives weighing up to 3 kg. Two devices fell on the territory of the NPS: the explosives from one were neutralized outside the facility, Russian media reported.

Two transformer substations were damaged during the attack: the buildings and windows of the facilities. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Previous drone attacks in Bryansk region. What is known

On the night of December 11, drones of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack on a fuel and energy complex in the Bryansk region of the aggressor country Russia. This was reported to online.ua by sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Bryansk Oil Terminal occurred between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.

The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes by the "restless birds", at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex were hit.

Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First of all, it is about providing the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.