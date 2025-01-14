Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Chemical Plant in Bryansk Region of Russia

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, carried out a precision strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltso. This facility is an important part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Ukraine confirms strike on chemical plant in Bryansk region

According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces:

gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel;

ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, and Kh-59 cruise missiles;

weapons for TOS-1 "Tosochka" and the remote mining system "Zemledeliye".

The plant also carries out major repairs of the Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.

The operation was a model of coordination between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery, and unmanned systems. The drones successfully distracted Russian air defenses, opening the way for missiles that accurately hit the main targets. Long-range UAVs then destroyed substations and other critical infrastructure at the plant.

This successful operation dealt a significant blow to the capabilities of Russia's military industry.

Russian Engels airfield attacked by Ukrainian drones for the second time

According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.

It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military noted that a several-day operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the Engels fire brigades, which have just finished extinguishing the previous fire, have work even in the difficult economic situation in Russia," the message says.