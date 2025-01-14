Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Chemical Plant in Bryansk Region of Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Chemical Plant in Bryansk Region of Russia

Forces of unmanned systems
Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Chemical Plant in Bryansk Region of Russia
Читати українською

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, carried out a precision strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltso. This facility is an important part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces, together with unmanned systems, delivered a precise strike on a chemical plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, destroying an important facility in the country's military-industrial complex.
  • The operation was a model of coordination between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery, and unmanned systems, which led to successful strikes on key facilities at the plant.
  • As a result of the strike on an oil depot in Russia, tanks with aviation fuel for Tu-160 bombers caught fire, reducing the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic aviation.
  • The Ukrainian military has successfully completed an operation aimed at demolishing the combat capabilities of Russian aviation, delivering a strong blow to Russia's military industry.
  • Large-scale drone attacks on Russian regions were a response to aggressive actions against Ukraine, demonstrating the readiness and ability of the Ukrainian defense forces to defend their country.

Ukraine confirms strike on chemical plant in Bryansk region

According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces:

  • gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel;

  • ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, and Kh-59 cruise missiles;

  • weapons for TOS-1 "Tosochka" and the remote mining system "Zemledeliye".

The plant also carries out major repairs of the Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.

The operation was a model of coordination between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery, and unmanned systems. The drones successfully distracted Russian air defenses, opening the way for missiles that accurately hit the main targets. Long-range UAVs then destroyed substations and other critical infrastructure at the plant.

This successful operation dealt a significant blow to the capabilities of Russia's military industry.

Russian Engels airfield attacked by Ukrainian drones for the second time

According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.

It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military noted that a several-day operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the Engels fire brigades, which have just finished extinguishing the previous fire, have work even in the difficult economic situation in Russia," the message says.

As a reminder, on the night of January 14, the Russian authorities reported a massive drone attack on a number of regions of the Russian Federation. The attack resulted in large-scale fires at the refinery and the plant. It was noted that a total of 12 regions of the Russian Federation were attacked.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is preparing for a missile attack on Moscow, but there is a nuance
Ukraine cannot rely solely on the help of allies
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones massively attacked several regions of the Russian Federation — fires broke out
Drones massively attacked several regions of the Russian Federation — fires broke out
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?