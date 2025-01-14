Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Chemical Plant in Bryansk Region of Russia

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, carried out a precision strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltso. This facility is an important part of the Russian military-industrial complex.
Ukraine confirms strike on chemical plant in Bryansk region
According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces:
gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel;
ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, and Kh-59 cruise missiles;
weapons for TOS-1 "Tosochka" and the remote mining system "Zemledeliye".
The plant also carries out major repairs of the Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.
This successful operation dealt a significant blow to the capabilities of Russia's military industry.
Russian Engels airfield attacked by Ukrainian drones for the second time
According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.
It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military noted that a several-day operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed.
As a reminder, on the night of January 14, the Russian authorities reported a massive drone attack on a number of regions of the Russian Federation. The attack resulted in large-scale fires at the refinery and the plant. It was noted that a total of 12 regions of the Russian Federation were attacked.
