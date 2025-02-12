Attempted attack on Zelensky. People killed in the President's Office
Source:  The Guardian

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has never hidden that the aggressor country Russia has tried to assassinate him many times. However, only now has the Ukrainian leader admitted that people died during one of the assassination attempts on the President's Office.

  • The tragic events occurred at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
  • Leaders of various countries urged Zelensky to leave the country, but he decided to stay in Kyiv.

According to the head of state, the tragic events took place at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As is known, it was then that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a “peace” agreement, which was de facto a betrayal of Ukrainian national interests.

Moreover, Volodymyr Zelensky added that it was at this time that "messengers were sent to him", in particular from the deputy corps, who came and said that "tomorrow we will be occupied, we need to run."

Leaders of various countries called the President of Ukraine and asked him to leave.

There was pressure from different sides. There were people who wanted to kill [me], there were shots. Some people died here, inside our office. There were other people of ours who were defending… There was a landing.

The Ukrainian leader once again reiterated that he had never given in to any ultimatums from dictator Putin.

