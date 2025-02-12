Polish leader Andrzej Duda believes that US President Donald Trump will soon propose implementing important decisions to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump was the first to help Ukraine

The President of Poland urged not to forget that the States have long been providing support to Ukraine, and the current head of the White House was the first to provide Kyiv with important assistance to deter Russia.

I mean the Pentagon budget for 2020 — that was during his first presidency. He was already providing military support to Ukraine at a time when no one was seriously thinking about war and that Ukraine needed to defend itself. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

The Polish leader also predicts that Donald Trump's next decisions will still lead to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreeing to peace talks to end the war.

Against this background, Duda urged not to forget that the US president is, first and foremost, a businessman and even looks at politics from this perspective.