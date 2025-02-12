Should Ukraine trust Trump — Duda's explanation

Polish leader Andrzej Duda believes that US President Donald Trump will soon propose implementing important decisions to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Duda recalls the important support that the United States provides to Ukraine and Trump's role in this process.
- The Polish President believes that the American leader can really bring Putin to the negotiating table.
Trump was the first to help Ukraine
The President of Poland urged not to forget that the States have long been providing support to Ukraine, and the current head of the White House was the first to provide Kyiv with important assistance to deter Russia.
The Polish leader also predicts that Donald Trump's next decisions will still lead to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreeing to peace talks to end the war.
Against this background, Duda urged not to forget that the US president is, first and foremost, a businessman and even looks at politics from this perspective.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-