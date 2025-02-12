Zelenskyy described a potential deal with Trump on valuable minerals

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to discuss with US leader Donald Trump various options for an "agreement" regarding the extraction of valuable minerals in Ukraine. Kyiv's main condition is that it be a mutually beneficial format.

Zelensky explained how he sees the agreement with Trump

As the head of state noted, first of all, cooperation between Ukraine and the United States should be mutually beneficial.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to stop the Russian army, which is occupying Ukrainian territories and simply receiving valuable minerals for free.

What is important to understand is that many of these lands and the Black Sea shelf have already come under the control of dictator Putin.

According to the president, this is the "concrete money" that Ukraine can offer to allies who help it defend itself.

We can give our partners, primarily American businesses, the opportunity to invest in them. We can mine, develop, and process together. These are jobs, these are revenues for American companies, for Americans, Ukrainians, and Europeans. We are very open. But we need to talk about this in a substantive way. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that we are talking about "very serious volumes" of resources that can potentially be extracted.