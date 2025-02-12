Zelenskyy described a potential deal with Trump on valuable minerals
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelenskyy described a potential deal with Trump on valuable minerals

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky explained how he sees the agreement with Trump
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to discuss with US leader Donald Trump various options for an "agreement" regarding the extraction of valuable minerals in Ukraine. Kyiv's main condition is that it be a mutually beneficial format.

Points of attention

  • An agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the extraction of valuable minerals should be beneficial for both sides.
  • Zelensky seeks to stop the Russian army, which receives valuable minerals from Ukrainian territories for free.

Zelensky explained how he sees the agreement with Trump

As the head of state noted, first of all, cooperation between Ukraine and the United States should be mutually beneficial.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to stop the Russian army, which is occupying Ukrainian territories and simply receiving valuable minerals for free.

What is important to understand is that many of these lands and the Black Sea shelf have already come under the control of dictator Putin.

According to the president, this is the "concrete money" that Ukraine can offer to allies who help it defend itself.

We can give our partners, primarily American businesses, the opportunity to invest in them. We can mine, develop, and process together. These are jobs, these are revenues for American companies, for Americans, Ukrainians, and Europeans. We are very open. But we need to talk about this in a substantive way.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that we are talking about "very serious volumes" of resources that can potentially be extracted.

As I said about uranium or titanium, we are the largest at least in Europe... It seems to me that it is very important to protect it. So that it does not go to the Russians for free or others to whom the Russians can give it — to Iran, North Korea, to whom they can give it for something — for debts, for some support. And to China...

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attempted attack on Zelensky. People killed in the President's Office
Zelenskyy revealed the details of the assassination attempt on him
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Should Ukraine trust Trump — Duda's explanation
Trump was the first to help Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump's envoy actually visited Moscow — media reports
Why Trump's envoy actually visited Moscow — media reports

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?