Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to discuss with US leader Donald Trump various options for an "agreement" regarding the extraction of valuable minerals in Ukraine. Kyiv's main condition is that it be a mutually beneficial format.
Points of attention
- An agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the extraction of valuable minerals should be beneficial for both sides.
- Zelensky seeks to stop the Russian army, which receives valuable minerals from Ukrainian territories for free.
Zelensky explained how he sees the agreement with Trump
As the head of state noted, first of all, cooperation between Ukraine and the United States should be mutually beneficial.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to stop the Russian army, which is occupying Ukrainian territories and simply receiving valuable minerals for free.
What is important to understand is that many of these lands and the Black Sea shelf have already come under the control of dictator Putin.
According to the president, this is the "concrete money" that Ukraine can offer to allies who help it defend itself.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that we are talking about "very serious volumes" of resources that can potentially be extracted.
